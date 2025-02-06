Global Digital Asset-Based Exchange Traded Products AUM Reaches All-Time High $166 Bn; 10% Surge in January

Fineqia International Inc. (CSE:FNQ)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces that its analysis of global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with digital assets as underlying collateral revealed Assets Under Management (AUM) reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $166.6 billion in January, recording a 10.4% increase from $150.9 billion at the beginning of the year.The growth of ETPs, which include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) outpaced the broader digital asset market growth in January. The total market capitalization of digital assets increased by 7.6%, reaching $3.66 trillion from $3.34 trillion at the end of 2024. This reflects a 37% premium growth for ETPs holding digital assets over the month. Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs were the primary driver, but altcoin ETPs also contributed to the net inflow observed in recent weeks."2024 marked the year of institutional acceptance of digital asset ETPs with BTC spot ETFs leading the charge and attracting record-breaking inflows," said Fineqia’s CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "As we step into 2025, investor confidence continues to grow particularly for other ETPs aside from Bitcoin."In January, BTC's price rose by 9.4%, reaching $102,196 from $93,425. Over the same period, the AUM of BTC ETPs increased by 11.3% to $138.6 billion from $124.6 billion, surpassing the previous all-time high recorded in December. This reflects a 20% premium growth for ETPs holding BTC relative to the underlying asset, continuing the net inflow trend observed throughout 2024 into the start of 2025.Ethereum (ETH) saw a 1.2% price decline in January, falling to $3,293 from $3,332 at the end of December. Simultaneously, the AUM of ETH ETPs decreased by 1.3% to $16.0 billion from $16.3 billion. The near-perfect correlation between ETH price movements and ETP AUM fluctuations indicates neutral flows for the month, marking a pause after a strong finish to 2024, when November and December saw over $2 billion in net inflows.ETPs representing a diversified basket of cryptocurrencies experienced a 11.3% rise in AUM during January, growing to $4.71 billion from $4.23 billion. The AUM of ETPs tracking an index of alternative coins rose 24.7% in January reaching $7.23 billion from $5.79 billion at the end of 2024.Notably, ETPs holding Ripple (XRP) as the underlying asset saw a 66.8% increase in AUM during January, climbing to $1.75 billion from $1.05 billion at the end of 2024. Other major altcoins also experienced growth with ETPs holding Solana (SOL) rising 22.9% in AUM to $2.6 billion from $2.12 billion at December’s close.Cardano (ADA) AUM grew 25.5% in January, rising to $249.6 million from $198.8 at the end of 2024. The growth was mainly due to the launch of the Fineqia Cardano FTSE Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), which launched on Jan, 24 and garnered $31.3 million in AUM by the end of the month.Fineqia Research's AUM calculation factors in the launch or closure of ETPs during any stated period. The number of tracked ETPs stood at 235 as of end of January.All references to price are quoted in USD, and the cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.The ETP and ETF AUM data referenced in this announcement were compiled from reputable sources, including 21Shares AG, Grayscale Investment LLC, VanEck Associates Corp., Morningstar, Inc., and TrackInSight SAS, by Fineqia's dedicated in-house research department.About Fineqia International Inc.Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, such as the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com , x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Katarina Kupcikova, Marketing & Communications ManagerE. pr@fineqia.comT. +44 7806 730 769FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSSome statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. 