Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield Exchange Traded Note (ETN) Garners $45 Million in AUM

Fineqia International Inc. (CSE:FNQ)

VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, UK / Jan. 29, 2025 - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), the digital asset and investment business, announces that its subsidiary, Fineqia AG (“Fineqia AG”) has received subscriptions worth $45 million comprising assets under management (AUM) for its new offering, the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield Exchange Traded Note (“ETN”).The receipt of $45 million for the ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange ( https://www.wienerborse.at/en/market-data/bonds/quote/?ISIN=LI1408648106 ) was recorded by its issuer, Fineqia AG. It allows investors to benefit from any price appreciation of the underlying Cardano assets while garnering yield regardless of price movement."Investors get exposure to Cardano’s token and receive yield via a regulated, easy-to-access and stock exchange listed product,” said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer of Fineqia International Inc. "This provides a structured way to access the potential benefits of blockchain technology through a transparent and regulated financial instrument."The ETN entitles Fineqia AG to receive 2% in annual management fees of the assets under management, plus 20% of the annual target 7% yield as a performance fee. It can also receive 0.50% in subscription and 0.50% in redemption fees at its discretion, which have been waived for this product for the time being.ETNs provide investors with a simple and regulated way to invest in digital assets and blockchain technologies, without the complexities of directly holding and managing digital currencies. As more investors recognize the potential of these emerging technologies, the demand for innovative investment products offering exposure to this industry continues to grow.Wave Digital Assets, LLC (“Wave”), a U.S. Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), serves as the investment advisor for Fineqia AG. Wave is a regulated asset manager by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with approximately US$500 million of assets under management (AUM). Wave’s experienced team provides critical guidance and support in the execution of Fineqia's innovative financial product.The ETN is benchmarked to the FTSE Russell index. In partnership with FTSE Russell, Fineqia hosted a webinar that explores the key differences between Cardano and Bitcoin. Watch the full webinar here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/9819/624726 Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and ETNs. ETNs are debt instruments that track an underlying asset, including cryptographically encrypted digital ones. Together with ETFs, ETNs form a broader category of ETPs that provide investors with listed securities representing a variety of asset types.Global ETPs with digital assets as underlying collateral revealed AUM reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $216 billion end of 2024, buoyed by U.S. presidential election results, more than tripling in value from $70.8 billion at the beginning of the year. The growth of ETPs outpaced the broader digital asset market with AUM soaring 205% year-to-date (YTD).The ETP AUM data referenced in this announcement were compiled by Fineqia's dedicated in-house research department, which has tracked worldwide digital assets backed ETPs since May 2022.All references to dollars ($) above are to Canadian dollars (C$) unless specified otherwise.More information at https://www.fineqia.com/ca/products About Fineqia International Inc.Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, such as the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com , x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.About Fineqia AGFineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Director of CompanyBundeep Singh Rangar, Chief Executive OfficerKatarina Kupcikova, Marketing & Communications ManagerE. pr@fineqia.comT. +44 7806 730 769FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSSome statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DISCLAIMER:Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (AV: YADA) (ISIN: LI1408648106) and Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.