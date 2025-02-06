Fineqia AG Announces Partnership with Copper for ETN Custody Solutions

Copper to provide custody solutions for Fineqia AG’s Exchange-Traded Note (ETN) business.

Fineqia International Inc. (CSE:FNQ)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces a partnership between its subsidiary Fineqia AG (“Fineqia AG”) and Copper.co (“Copper”) a leader in digital asset custody, collateral management, and prime services to provide custody solutions for its exchange-traded note (ETN) business.Custody is a component of the ETN issuing process, ensuring the safekeeping and security of the digital assets underlying the investment products. Copper is a leading institutional-grade digital asset custodian that will securely store the assets supporting Fineqia AG's ETNs, protecting them from theft, loss, or unauthorized access. By providing this essential service, Copper helps establish the necessary trust and transparency that are pre-requisites to facilitating institutional investment in digital assets."We are excited to develop a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Ross Budgen, client solutions director at Copper. “Copper’s advanced custody solutions are industry leading, making us a trusted partner for firms innovating in the digital asset investment industry."“Providing secure custody solutions for the digital assets backing our ETNs is a top priority,” said Matteo Greco, digital asset research analyst at Fineqia International Inc. “This collaboration underscores Fineqia AG's commitment to offering reliable and transparent products.”On January 24, Fineqia AG announced the issuance of the world's first ETN to deploy underlying crypto assets in decentralized finance (DeFi). The Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange Exchange-traded products (ETPs) include exchange traded- funds (ETFs) and ETNs. ETNs, such as those issued by Fineqia AG, are debt instruments that track the performance of an underlying asset, including cryptographically encrypted digital ones. Together with ETFs, ETNs form a broader category of ETPs that provide investors with regulated and liquid access to a variety of asset classes.The partnership agreement between Fineqia AG and Copper was signed on May 26, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Copper's services will commence upon the seeding of the ETN, which took place on December 13, 2024.ON BEHALF OF THE FINEQIA BOARDBundeep Singh RangarCEO and DirectorT. +44 20 7097 1469About Fineqia International Inc.Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, such as the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com , x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.About Fineqia AGFineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.About Copper.coSince being founded in 2018, Copper.co (“Copper”) has been building the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure with a focus on custody and collateral management. Underpinned by multi-award-winning technology, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets. At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and settle trades across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.For more information, please visit: www.copper.co LinkedIn: Copper.coTwitter: @CopperHQPlease direct any media enquiries or requests to: copper@portland-communications.comFOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Katarina Kupcikova, Marketing & Communications ManagerE. pr@fineqia.comT. +44 7806 730 769FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSSome statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DISCLAIMER:Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.Copper Disclaimer.THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS COMMUNICATION IS FOR INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS AND PROFESSIONAL AND SOPHISTICATED MARKET PARTICIPANTS ONLY. THE VALUE OF DIGITAL ASSETS MAY GO DOWN AND YOUR CAPITAL AND ASSETS MAY BE AT RISK.Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG (“Copper”) provides various digital assets services (“Crypto Asset Service”) to professional and institutional clients in accordance with the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSa) of 15 June 2018 as amended and restated from time to time. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only without regard to any individual investment objectives, financial situation, or means, and Copper is not soliciting any action based upon it. This material is not to be construed as a recommendation; or an offer to buy or sell; or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, financial product, or instrument; or to participate in any particular trading strategy in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation, or trading strategy would be illegal. Certain transactions, including those in digital assets, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Although this material is based upon information that Copper considers reliable, Copper does not represent that this material is accurate, current, or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Copper expressly disclaims any implied warranty for the use or the results of the use of the services with respect to their correctness, quality, accuracy, completeness, reliability, performance, timeliness, or continued availability. The fact that Copper has made the data and services available to you constitutes neither a recommendation that you enter into a particular transaction nor a representation that any product described herein is suitable or appropriate for you. Many of the products described involve significant risks, and you should not enter into any transactions unless you have fully understood all such risks and have independently determined that such transactions are appropriate for you. Any discussion of the risks contained herein with respect to any product should not be considered to be a disclosure of all risks or complete discussion of the risks which are mentioned. You should neither construe any of the material contained herein as business, financial, investment, hedging, trading, legal, regulatory, tax, or accounting advice nor make this service the primary basis for any investment decisions made by or on behalf of you, your accountants, or your managed or fiduciary accounts, and you may want to consult your business advisor, attorney, and tax and accounting advisors concerning any contemplated transactions. Digital assets are considered very high risk, speculative investments and the value of digital assets can be extremely volatile. A sophisticated, technical knowledge may be needed to fully understand the characteristics of, and the risk associated with, particular digital assets. Copper is a member of the Financial Services Standard Association (VQF), a self-regulatory organization for anti-money laundering purposes (SRO) pursuant to the Swiss Federal Act on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (AMLA) of 10 October 1997 as amended. Business conducted by us in connection with the Crypto Asset Service is not covered by the Swiss depositor protection scheme (Einlagensicherung) or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and you will not be eligible to refer any complaint relating to the Crypto Asset Service to the Swiss Banking Ombudsman. It is your responsibility to comply with any rules and regulations applicable to you in your country of residence, incorporation, or registered office and/or country from which you access the Crypto Asset Service, as applicable.

Legal Disclaimer:

