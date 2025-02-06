Business Reporter: At the intersection of creativity and technology

How digital product designers should adapt in a new era

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Lubo Smid, CEO, Lukas Buzga, Head of Design and Fabian Sanabria, Brand Designer at STRV, a digital product development company talk about how new technologies such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)and no-code platforms enable product designers to create hyper-personalised, truly human experiences. Getting ahead of the curve in product design doesn’t only require the adoption of new technologies but also a shift in the mindset that aims to strike a balance between creativity and technology and form and function. In the evolution of product design, we are at a stage where it’s not just products but interconnected systems that must be designed with usability and accessibility at the forefront.Advancements in AI enable the creation of products that can learn from interactions and adapt to users’ behaviour, preferences and the emotional context in real time. Developments in the AR and VR space means that designers can now rely on a new spatial dimension where they can engage with customers and offer them opportunities to explore and experience products. With the rise of natural interfaces such as voice-first technology, conversational AI and gesture-based controls, it falls on designers to establish new standards, as well as integrating transparency and data protection into their designs. Meanwhile, new hybrid roles such as design engineering are allowing designers to drive the product process from initial concept to final execution and refining, influencing both the creative direction and technical execution of products.To learn more about how the role of the designer is changing in an AI-driven digital age, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About STRVSTRV is a digital product company that designs, builds and scales industry-shaping mobile and web products for iconic brands and the hottest startups. With a team of 200+ experts, the company uses emerging tech to build future-proof solutions that keep its clients ahead of the curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.