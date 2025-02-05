MPD Arrests Suspect in Two Robbery Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two robbery cases in Northwest.



On Sunday, December 29, 2024, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest, in reference to a robbery. Two suspects approached the victim and displayed handguns, demanding the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene CCN: 24201099

On Thursday, January 9, 2025, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest, in reference to a robbery. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his property. The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the location CCN: 25003881

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, MPD’s Third District Crime Suppression Team executed a DC Superior Search warrant and arrested 20-year-old Taizon Fogle of Northwest, DC, and recovered a firearm. Fogle was charged with two counts of Robbery while Armed, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful of a Firearm or Destructive Device and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.



