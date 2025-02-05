MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Burglary and Theft Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to four burglaries, two thefts and a destruction of property offense that occurred in 2024.
On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at approximately 1:44 p.m., MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested 38-year-old Reginald Calloway of Southeast, DC, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.
As a result of the Second District Detective Unit’s investigation, Calloway was charged with the following offenses:
- Burglary Two: On Monday February 12, 2024, at approximately 5:05 p.m., in the 2600 block of Woodley Place, Northwest. CCN: 24194746
- Burglary Two: On Thursday, June 20, 2024, at approximately 9:37 a.m., in the 4700 block of Foxhall Crescent, Northwest. CCN: 24093786
- Destruction of Property: On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at approximately 8:56 p.m., in the 4500 block of Yuma Street, Northwest. CCN:24097751
- Burglary One: On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at approximately 6:16 p.m., in the 3400 block of 34th Place, Northwest. CCN:24109109
- Theft Two: On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at approximately 12:11 p.m., in the 4800 block of Rockwood Parkway, Northwest. CCN: 24166669
- Theft One: On Sunday, August 25, 2024, at approximately 6:54 p.m., in the 5600 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. CCN: 24131028
- Burglary Two: On Monday, October 28, 2024, at approximately 6:08 p.m., in the 4400 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 24167744
