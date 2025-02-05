MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Burglary and Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to four burglaries, two thefts and a destruction of property offense that occurred in 2024.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at approximately 1:44 p.m., MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested 38-year-old Reginald Calloway of Southeast, DC, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

As a result of the Second District Detective Unit’s investigation, Calloway was charged with the following offenses: