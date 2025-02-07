FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES “SINGLE CAR CRASHES”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the small town drama feature SINGLE CAR CRASHES, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting February 7, 2025

I lost several of my young peers – including a best friend – to one-car accidents. SINGLE CAR CRASHES is steeped in realism and unflinching in its portrayal of messy and complicated relationships.” — Filmmaker Brittani Ward

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the small town drama feature film SINGLE CAR CRASHES, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on February 7th.

SINGLE CAR CRASHES tells the story of Sean, a one-time promising baseball recruit with a bright future, who still lives in the same small town where he and his friends grew up, works the same menial job he did in high school, and struggles with survivor’s guilt. Ten years after a devastating car crash took his best friend Zach’s life, Sean must now confront his failure to launch, or risk alienating his nine-year-old son and being left behind by the loved ones who know him best. When Zach’s sister—and Sean’s first love—Kendall returns to town to marry someone else, the two reunite over their shared loss and flirt down memory lane, until sparks fly. An authentic portrait of enduring grief and friendship with a warm Midwestern charm, SINGLE CAR CRASHES explores what’s possible when one learns to look towards the road ahead rather than focus on the rearview mirror.

Written and directed by Brittani Ward, SINGLE CAR CRASHES was produced by Angie Gaffney and Brittani Ward. Kelly Aisthorpe Waller, Ted Reilly, Markie Glassgow served as executive producers. The cast features Trevor Morgan (‘Sean’), Lindsey Morgan (‘Kendall’), Paulina Olszynski (‘Jane’), Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (‘Ashley’), Chris Lee (‘Nolan’), Billy Dec (‘Joey’), Charín Alvarez (‘Mrs. Johnson’), and Billy Zane (‘Coach‘).

SINGLE CAR CRASHES is Brittani Ward’s directorial debut. Prior to directing, Brittani worked prolifically in casting for countless feature films and television series, including years of associate work under famed casting directors Barbara Fiorentino, Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, and Laray Mayfield. As a casting director herself, Brittani found her niche in 2-3M indies, and her credits include four recent features on Hulu. The transition from casting to directing/producing is a road infrequently traveled, but Brittani leveraged her casting knowledge and abilities to create a dynamic ensemble with palpable chemistry.

“Going to high school in rural Illinois, I lost several of my young peers – including a best friend - to one-car accidents,” said filmmaker Brittani Ward. “SINGLE CAR CRASHES is my love letter to the Midwest. It’s a coming-of-age story for adults, steeped in realism and unflinching in its portrayal of messy and complicated relationships.”

SINGLE CAR CRASHES was also the first collaboration between Angie Gaffney and Brittani Ward, producing under their company banner, 521 Films. The duo will be returning to Sundance again in 2025 for Alex Heller’s DEBATERS, and attended in 2024 with Jules Rosskam’s DESIRE LINES, which was honored with a NEXT Special Jury Award. 521 Films anticipates the release of a feature film and proof-of-concept Hindu comedy in 2025 and have several other projects going into production this year.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SINGLE CAR CRASHES directly with filmmakers Angie Gaffney and Brittani Ward.

SINGLE CAR CRASHES website: www.521films.com/single-car-crashes

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

