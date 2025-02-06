Iconic Female Items of ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Hit Propstore’s Auction Block, Funds to Support LA Wildfires

Joi's (Ana de Armas) Blue Hologram Costume - $1,500 Joi's (Ana de Armas) Turtleneck and Clear Yellow Jacket Ensemble - expected to fetch $5,000

Movie fans and collectors have the chance to own authentic props and costumes from the female stars who defined Blade Runner 2049 in an upcoming online auction

This auction celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of one of the most visually stunning films of the modern era.” — Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore – one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers – spotlights iconic costumes and props from Blade Runner 2049 capturing the movie’s unforgettable female characters in its upcoming online auction (January 30 - February 20, 2025), in association with Alcon Entertainment. Expected to fetch $500,000, 10% of the total hammer price will support CORE, an LA-based global humanitarian organization, to support wildfire emergency response efforts in the Los Angeles area.From Joi's ethereal presence to Luv's chilling elegance, each piece from the auction collection tells a story that enriches the dystopian narrative of this cinematic masterpiece. Whether for collectors or devoted fans of the acclaimed 2017 film starring Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Ryan Gosling, and Harrison Ford, these items provide a rare glimpse into the artistry and vision behind the film's costume and prop designs. Here’s a closer look at the top lots from the curated selection:- Joi's (Ana de Armas) Turtleneck and Clear Yellow Jacket Ensemble - expected to fetch $5,000- Luv's (Sylvia Hoeks) Hero Blaster - $2,500- Joi's (Ana de Armas) Fur Coat - $2,500- Lt. Joshi's (Robin Wright) LAPD Uniform Costume - $2,500- Luv's (Sylvia Hoeks) Screen-Matched Quilted White Coat with Red Turtleneck Costume - $2,500- Luv's (Sylvia Hoeks) Gray Costume - $2,500- Joi's (Ana de Armas) Silver-color Sequin Dress Costume - $1,500- Luv's (Sylvia Hoeks) White Jacket Costume - $1,500- Joi's (Ana de Armas) Blue Hologram Costume - $1,500- Joi's (Ana de Armas) Complete Housewife Costume - $1,500- Joi's (Ana de Armas) Blue and White Dress - $1,000- Cloned Rachael (Loren Peta) Screen-Matched Costume with Wig - $1,000- Joi's (Ana de Armas) Loungewear Costume - $1,000- Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Books with Photo of Rachael (Sean Young) - $500- Dr. Ana Stelline's (Carla Juri) Costume - $500- Mariette's (Mackenzie Davis) Love Scene Costume and Wig - $500Alcon Entertainment, LLC and Propstore will also be donating 10% of the total auction hammer price to CORE. Founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a global humanitarian organization based in Los Angeles that empowers underserved communities in and beyond crisis. With a focus on equity, CORE provides critical relief to marginalized and vulnerable people, from the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict in Ukraine, to hurricane-impacted states in the US and beyond. CORE’s hands-on approach ensures families receive both immediate and long-term support, from cash vouchers and protective resources to comprehensive case management to navigate the aid process as they work to rebuild. To learn more about CORE's life-changing work, visit www.coreresponse.org Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming auction: “This auction celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of one of the most visually stunning films of the modern era. Each piece displays the extraordinary detail and innovation behind this cinematic masterpiece, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to own part of a franchise that has forever changed the sci-fi genre. Propstore is honored to be supporting CORE and contributing to such an incredible cause.”Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson, Alcon Entertainment, LLC Co-founders and Co-CEOS, commented on this collaboration: "Blade Runner 2049 continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This auction will provide a tangible connection to the film's legacy, allowing fans to own a piece of the world-building and artistry that made the film so special. We are excited to partner with Propstore on this exclusive auction. Their expertise will ensure that these treasured items are preserved, while also giving us an opportunity to support CORE, which is an extraordinary organization doing great work in our community."Over 200 exclusive and original items from the 2017 film, a sequel to the 1982 Blade Runner, are hitting the auction block. Online bidding will open on Thursday, 30th January 2025.REGISTER AND BID NOW:Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/444 Dropbox link to images https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/sgowzchgv3tl57z3b0rcc/ABZoGtjPcgabcw_jwTt84AI?rlkey=wlij8zmzrgmjqk62fvfjlw6v1&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

