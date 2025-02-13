A New Japanese Cultural Experience by Isetan Shinjuku

JAPAN SENSES KEITA MARUYAMA 30th Anniversary SPECIAL POP UP FINALLY in Isetan Shinjuku Ukiyoe and Contemporary Culture Fusion, Taichi Solo Exhibition “Boku no Kotoba” (My Words) Fukagawa Porcelain: Craftsmanship in Every Detail, 130th Anniversary “Crafts Created by Time Immemorial Isetan Shinjuku

JAPAN, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showcasing works that embody a uniquely Japanese sensibility, we aim to highlight the charm of both traditional and contemporary culture.

Founded in 1886, Isetan offers a special experience to all visitors through a diverse products, including fashion, foods, arts and offers a wide selection of traditional coming Japanese brands.

Isetan Shinjuku Store will hold the “JAPAN SENSES” campaign from February 19 (Wed.) to 25 (Tue.), 2025.

“JAPAN SENSES” is a campaign designed to showcase Japanese culture with the world, highlighting the essence of Japanese sensibility and craftsmanship, while offering visitors the opportunity to experience both traditional techniques and modern pop culture.

Each floor of Isetan Shinjuku will feature unique attractions, including a special 30th-anniversary pop-up store by fashion designer Keita Maruyama, the 30th-anniversary event by Fukagawa Porcelain, exclusive bento boxes and curries celebrating the essence of Japanese dashi (broth), a collaboration with the JRPG “Persona” series, and an exhibition of works by popular plush toy artists.

Dates: February 19 (Wed) - 25 (Tue), 2025

Venue: Isetan Shinjuku Main Building and Men's Building

URL: https://cp.mistore.jp/global/en/shinjuku/special/japansenses.html

KEITA MARUYAMA 30th Anniversary SPECIAL POP UP FINALLY in Isetan Shinjuku

The Isetan Shinjuku store will host the finale of KEITA MARUYAMA’s 30th-anniversary pop-up, celebrating one of Japan’s leading fashion designers. The pop-up will showcase a variety of exclusive items, including collaboration sneakers with “Maison Mihara Yasuhiro”, eco-bags by Ball & Chain, and unique interior goods.

Main Bldg. 1F Promotion

<Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO> sneakers will be available for pre-order and will be delivered in May.

Ukiyoe and Contemporary Culture Fusion, Taichi Solo Exhibition “Boku no Kotoba” (My Words)

Born in 2005, Taichi is a 19-year-old artist who has been passionate about drawing since childhood. He gained recognition for his ability to depict mystical worlds, coming into the spotlight after appearing on a TV program during his junior high school years. Now a university student, he continues to be active in the art scene.

This solo exhibition showcases works that pay homage to Ukiyo-e, blending its traditional elements with contemporary cultural influences from manga and anime to create a unique artistic expression.

Art Gallery, 6F, Main Bldg.

One original artwork per person is limited to purchase.

Fukagawa Porcelain: Craftsmanship in Every Detail, 130th Anniversary “Crafts Created by Time Immemorial

＜Large bowl, camellia design in ancient celadon glaze, 880,000 yen (diameter 28cm)

To commemorate its 130th anniversary, Fukagawa Porcelain will host a special event at Isetan Shinjuku.The “Ancient Celadon Glazed Bowl with Camellia Design”, which was created by Shoka Baba, a traditional craftsman, using a celadon glaze with a deep olive green color developed independently and dyed by him, and other collectible works will be on display. Additionally, new works from the Tani Kiln, a historic climbing kiln that operates only once a year, will be unveiled. This is an event where visitors can experience the skills and spirit of the craftsmen who have passed down the art of pottery making since its founding.

Main Bldg. 5F Kitchen Dining/Artist Piece

Discover the essence of Japanese cuisine with dashi (broth) and umami, the foundational flavors of Japanese culinary tradition, at Isetan Shinjuku!

The “Traditional Japanese Foods for the Future - JAPAN SENSES” will be held to introduce traditional Japanese food culture, techniques, and ingredients such as “dashi” and “umami”. Kyoto-based Kurama Tsujii, renowned for preserving the traditional Kyoto tsukudani craft, will present an exclusive bento box available only at Isetan Shinjuku.

Food Collection, B1F, Main Bldg.



Isetan Shinjuku

Isetan Shinjuku Store, the top-selling department store in Japan, welcomes domestic and international customers with its high level of hospitality and highly sensitive product lineup, and attracts approximately 25 million visitors a year.

Business hours: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Eat Paradise” restaurant on the 7th floor of the main building

Business hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Address: 3-14-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022

HP https://cp.mistore.jp/global/en/shinjuku.html



