Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris: Luxury with a Conscience

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris , located in the heart of the city on the historic Avenue Hoche, has earned its inaugural Green Globe Certification in recognition of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental excellence. This certification reflects the hotel's dedication to reducing its ecological footprint through a series of innovative and impactful initiatives.In 2024, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris implemented a wide range of impactful initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental footprint. Among these efforts, the hotel has focused on improving energy efficiency with the use of refillable bath products, optimized management of air conditioning and lighting, and included green energy into its energy mix. Additionally, water conservation is a top priority, with the installation of aerators throughout the hotel, a linen change policy based on guest request, and a programmed irrigation system for the hotel’s green areas.Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris has also made significant strides in waste management. By recycling 100% of its recyclable waste within France, employing an on-site sorting agent, and recycling organic waste through a composting system, the hotel has minimized waste and reduced the use of disposable products. Its waste reduction policy is designed to eliminate waste at the source, ensuring that only the most essential items are purchased and used.The hotel’s commitment to green mobility includes the availability of bicycles for guests year-round and a fleet of hybrid vehicles for the hotel’s operations. Le Royal Monceau promotes public transportation with full reimbursement of the Navigo Pass for its employees and encourages guests to opt for sustainable transport during their events.Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris takes pride in its sustainable purchasing practices, prioritizing suppliers who use reusable containers and eco-certified products, as well as increasing the use of organic, seasonal, and local food. In its purchasing decisions, the hotel is committed to avoiding endangered species and promoting animal welfare.As part of its broader social commitments, the hotel is actively involved in community initiatives, including partnerships with organizations such as Les Déterminés, which supports employment and entrepreneurship in underprivileged areas, and Hotels Solidaires, which redistributes unsold food and amenities to those in need. The hotel also engages in numerous charitable activities, including food donations and participation in national awareness events like the “10km des Etoiles” run for cancer research.Margaux Corruble, the CSR Manager at Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, acknowledged their inaugural achievement saying, “At Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. From waste reduction to the elimination of single-use plastics and supporting local communities, we are committed to leading the way in sustainable luxury. We are proud to have earned Green Globe Certification, which highlights our dedication to making a positive impact on the environment and society."Green Globe’s certification verifies Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris as a trailblazer in the hospitality industry, setting the standard for responsible luxury. Guests can now enjoy world-class service and accommodations knowing they are supporting a hotel that values sustainability as much as they do.About Le Royal Monceau – Raffles ParisLe Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris is an iconic luxury hotel blending French elegance with exceptional service and cutting-edge sustainability. Located in the heart of Paris, the hotel offers guests world-class accommodations, gourmet dining, and unique cultural experiences, all while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. For more information about Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.leroyalmonceau.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Margaux CorrubleCSR ManagerLe Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris37 Avenue Hoche, Paris 75008, FranceMargaux.CORRUBLE@raffles.com

