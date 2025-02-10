Alicia Lyttle to Share the Transformative Power of Artificial Intelligence at Carnegie Hall’s Power Network Event

Power Network - A Black History Month Conversation and Celebration

Alicia Lyttle to discuss the transformative power of AI in business at Carnegie Hall’s Power Network Event, alongside top industry leaders.

I’m honored to share insights on how AI can drive innovation, equity, and opportunity during this special Black History Month event.” — Alicia Lyttle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carnegie Hall is set to host its third annual Power Network event on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:00 PM in the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. This year's event will feature a dynamic blend of musical performances and insightful discussions, highlighting influential figures in business, technology, and artificial intelligence.Among the distinguished speakers is Alicia Lyttle, CEO and Co-founder of AI InnoVision, a pioneering AI consultancy and education firm. Lyttle is renowned for her expertise in artificial intelligence and commitment to making AI accessible across diverse industries. She will share her insights on the transformative power of AI in modern business practices, demonstrating how AI is revolutionizing entrepreneurship, marketing, and operational efficiency.The evening will also showcase performances by legendary hip-hop artist Rakim, accompanied by Igmar Thomas’ 32-piece Revive Big Band orchestra and DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa fame. Ed Lover will host the event and feature discussions with other notable figures, including Anish Melwani, Chairman and CEO of LVMH North America; Robert F. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners; and Desmond A. Brown, an AI and high-fashion visionary. These conversations will be moderated by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the financial empowerment visionaries behind Earn Your Leisure.The Power Network event is a cornerstone of Carnegie Hall's Black History Month celebrations, offering a platform for conversations that blend culture, business, and innovation. Attendees can anticipate an evening of enriching dialogue and inspiring performances, highlighting the intersection of artificial intelligence, technology, and economic empowerment.To purchase tickets for the Power Network event: Event Tickets About Alicia LyttleAlicia Lyttle is an AI strategist , educator, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in business innovation. As CEO & Co-founder of AI InnoVision, she helps businesses leverage artificial intelligence for efficiency, automation, and growth. She also co-founded the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), which supports AI professionals through certification and collaboration. For more information, visit www.alicialyttle.com About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is a pioneering AI consultancy and education firm that helps businesses and professionals leverage artificial intelligence for productivity, innovation, and growth. Focusing on empowering individuals through training programs, consulting services, and thought leadership, AI InnoVision is committed to making AI accessible and impactful across diverse industries. For more information, visit www.aiinnovision.com About Carnegie Hall & Power NetworkSince 1891, Carnegie Hall has been a premier destination for world-class performances across music, arts, and culture. Power Network, a project of the Carnegie Hall Cultural Council, brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries for thought-provoking discussions at the intersection of business, technology, and culture. For more information, visit www.carnegiehall.org

