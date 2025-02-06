ORANGE LAB MEDIA'S LATEST HIRE- RICHARD MONTGMERY SALES ACCOUNT MANAGER

Hiring Room Photo

Enhances Sales Team as OLM’s Growth Accelerates

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Lab Media (OLM), the country’s fastest-growing, service-disabled, minority-owned promotional merchandise “laboratory” (agency), welcomes Richard Montgomery as its newest staff member & Strategic Account Manager. With more than 15 years experience in sales, operations and customer service, Rich most recently ran the sales floor of an educational marketing company and was their top sales producer. At OLM, he will initially focus on the small- to medium-sized business segment.“We’ve been trying to get Rich on board with OLM for years and we’re so excited to finally welcome him to the team,” said Patrick Senior, CRO. “His proven record of sales, growth and strong customer service skills will help propel us further as we continue our rapid expansion and elevate our offerings for clients across the country.”Montgomery’s appointment is part of OLM’s ongoing growth strategy, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge promotional solutions and exceptional client service. His client-focused approach will play a key role in OLM’s plans to further drive innovation and deliver impactful results for its diverse portfolio of clients.ABOUT ORANGE LAB MEDIA GROUP:Orange Lab Media (OLM) is a disabled veteran- and minority-owned, boutique-styled, creative marketing agency with over 50 years of combined experience. We specialize in global promotional merchandising and fulfillment services for Fortune 100 brands, including Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SAS, and State Street. OLM’s best-in-class customer service and e-Store technology combine to make us the fastest growing minority-owned promo shop in the country!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.