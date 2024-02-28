ORANGE LAB MEDIA HIRES ABRAMOWITZ AS EXECUTIVE VP
Enhances Executive Team as OLM’s Growth AcceleratesFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Lab Media, the country’s fastest-growing minority-owned promotional merchandise agency, welcomes Pam Abramowitz as its Executive Vice President. Previously with Progressive Promotions, Abramowitz brings more than ten years of industry experience to the company and a compelling track record of delivering creative and innovative solutions that drive profitable growth.
“We’re thrilled to have someone with Pam’s experience, depth, and breadth of knowledge join OLM,” says Patrick Senior, COO. “Her stellar management skills will enhance our executive team at a time of significant momentum for the company.”
Based at our Ft. Lauderdale headquarters, Abramowitz will oversee operations, finance, and client service strategy as OLM enters its next growth phase. Before her role at Progressive, Pam served as the General Manager at Pro-Tech Automotive Products, as an Equity Research Analyst at Bear Stearns, and as an editor at Institutional Investor Inc. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, is actively involved in community service, and is bossed around regularly by her dachshund, Ruby.
ABOUT ORANGE LAB MEDIA GROUP:
Orange Lab Media (OLM) is a disabled veteran- and minority-owned, creative marketing agency that provides bespoke services with over 50 years of combined experience. We specialize in global promotional merchandising and fulfillment services for Fortune 100 brands, including Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SAS, and State Street. OLM’s best-in-class customer service and e-store technology combine to make us the fastest-growing minority-owned promo shop in the country!
