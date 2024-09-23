ORANGE LAB MEDIA HIRES CHELSEA WHITESIDE AS SR. ACCOUNT MANAGER

Accelerated Sales Rev & Growth

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Lab Media (OLM), the country’s fastest-growing, service-disabled, minority-owned promotional merchandise “laboratory”(agency), welcomes Chelsea Whiteside as its newest staff member & Sr. Account Manager. Previously with Bamko & The Marketing Bar, Whiteside brings more than ten years of industry experience and a compelling track record of delivering creative and innovative solutions that drive profitable growth.“We’re excited to welcome someone with Chelsea’s extensive experience and creative vision to the OLM family,” said Patrick Senior, CRO of OLM. “Her proven leadership and track record of success will be invaluable as we continue our rapid expansion and elevate our offerings for clients across the country.”Whiteside’s appointment is part of OLM’s ongoing growth strategy, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge promotional solutions and exceptional client service. Her industry knowledge and client-focused approach will play a key role in OLM’s plans to further drive innovation and deliver impactful results for its diverse portfolio of clients.ABOUT ORANGE LAB MEDIA GROUP:Orange Lab Media (OLM) is a disabled veteran- and minority-owned, boutique-styled, creative marketing agency with over 50 years of combined experience. We specialize in global promotional merchandising & fulfillment services for Fortune 100 brands, including Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SAS, and State Street. OLM’s best-in-class customer service and e-Store technology combine to make us the fastest growing minority-owned promo shop in the country!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.