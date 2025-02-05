MPD Searching for Retail Theft Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a retail theft offense in Southeast.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the Unit block of I Street, Southeast, to investigate a report for a retail theft. The suspects entered the establishment, stole merchandise, and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25012145

###