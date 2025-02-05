MPD Searching for Delaware Avenue Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating two suspects in an armed robbery in Southwest.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of Delaware Avenue, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: