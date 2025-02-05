MPD Searching for Benning Road Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a robbery of an establishment in Northeast.

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, at approximately 2:17 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The suspect implied he had a weapon as he demanded the money from the cash register. The suspect then took money from the register and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/C3Uqsv2RfEw

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25008184

