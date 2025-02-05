Arrest Made in Multiple Violent Crimes

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for multiple violent crimes in Southeast.

On, Saturday, January 25, 2025, at approximately 6:19 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 5400 block of B Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. (CCN: 25011896)

On Monday, February 3, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 26-year-old Daqwan Baker, was located and placed under arrest and a firearm was recovered. Baker was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

(CCN 25016428)

Detectives determined Baker was also involved in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at approximately 1:08 a.m. in the 5300 block of Astor Place, Southeast. There were no victims in this shooting. As a result, Baker was also charged with Endangerment with a Firearm. (CCN 25000047)

