Governor Kay Ivey Delivers 2025 State of the State Address

At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Kay Ivey delivered the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. (Video credit: WSFA 12 News)

