Rose Bowl Aquatics Diving Team Awarded 2025 USA Diving Developmental Grant

RBAC to Launch "Breaking Barriers Dive Grant" Program

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is excited to announce that the Rose Bowl Aquatics Diving Team has been awarded the prestigious 2025 USA Diving Developmental Grant to support the new RBAC " Breaking Barriers Dive Grant " program. This funding will expand opportunities for youth in Pasadena and surrounding communities to experience and excel in the sport of diving.The "Breaking Barriers Dive Grant" is a transformative initiative to increase equitable access for young athletes to diving programs. With this grant, the RBAC will host six "Learn to Dive Days" in 2025. This fun, 1 ½-hour skill-building program will introduce kids to the basics of diving. The grantees receive USA Diving memberships and event registration fees for athletes transitioning into full team participation.The grant is part of a collaborative effort with the Rose Bowl Diving Boosters and the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s Financial Assistance Program, ensuring equity and accessibility for children interested in the sport. By providing 100% financial aid for the "Learn to Dive Days" and subsidizing costs for team participation, the program aims to create a more inclusive diving community in Pasadena.“We are incredibly grateful to USA Diving for their support, which allows us to share the opportunity to try a sport like diving with children who may not otherwise have the chance to experience it,” said Jean Luc Miralda, Rose Bowl Aquatics Diving Head Coach. “This initiative aligns with our mission to foster inclusion and diversity while building confidence and skills that benefit young athletes both in and out of the water.”Beyond introducing young athletes to diving, this program aims to create a sustainable and inclusive model for youth sports. “By removing financial roadblocks, we’re not just growing our team, we’re building a community that reflects Pasadena’s diversity and creating opportunities for children to thrive,” shared Melanie Sauer, RBAC Interim Executive Director.The first RBAC Learn to Dive Day is expected to take place on March 15, 2025. For more information about the Rose Bowl Aquatics Diving Team and the "Breaking Barriers Dive Grant," please contact Jean Luc Miralda at jmiralda@rosebowlaquatics.org or visit: rosebowlaquatics.org/dive-team

