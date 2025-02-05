DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving over Super Bowl weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers between Friday, Feb. 7, and Sunday, Feb. 9.

“We are seeing fewer impacts from impaired driving in Fremont County and our efforts are continuing in 2025. We are grateful to the citizens of Fremont County and the members of the DUI task force for their continued support,” said Rich Adriaens of the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving and the Fremont County DUI Task Force.

In 2024, alcohol-involved crashes were down 44 percent when compared to 2023. There were five alcohol-related fatalities in 2024, down 17 percent from 2023. Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear seat belts.

SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782) for a ride.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA/Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.