Silverton Energy Rebrands as SLTN with New Logo and Brand Identity

Silverton Energy, Inc Rebrands as SLTN

Oil and natural gas exploration and production company announces its rebranding to SLTN, aligning with its publicly traded stock symbol.

Silverton Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTN)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverton Energy Inc., an oil and natural gas exploration and production, is excited to announce its rebranding to SLTN, aligning its corporate identity with its publicly traded stock symbol. This transformation includes a refreshed logo and brand identity that reflects the company’s dynamic growth, innovation, and commitment to energy independence.“As SLTN evolves, our new brand identity reflects our forward-thinking approach and the strength of our company,” stated Sam Smith, CEO of SLTN. “The rebranding highlights our commitment to unlocking the full potential of high-quality energy assets while delivering value to our investors and stakeholders.”The recently unveiled SLTN logo embodies the company’s forward-thinking vision by integrating contemporary design elements that signify energy, resilience, and innovation. The brand refresh also includes an updated visual style, corporate materials, and digital presence, ensuring consistency across all platforms.Key aspects of the rebranding include:• New Logo – A bold, contemporary design that reflects SLTN’s industry leadership and commitment to growth.• Updated Brand Identity – A polished color palette and typography that reflect SLTN’s mission and values.• Enhanced Digital Presence – A refreshed website and marketing materials to more effectively engage investors and industry partners.SLTN enhances its status as a leading energy exploration and production company through this rebrand. It will continue pursuing strategic acquisitions, cutting-edge technologies, and expanding valuable opportunities.“Our transformation into SLTN is a strategic initiative to enhance our presence in the energy sector,” stated Thomas Tapia, Chief Operating Officer of SLTN. “This rebranding not only corresponds with our stock symbol but also highlights our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.”SLTN invites investors, partners, and stakeholders to discover the new brand identity at [ http://www.sltn.com/ ] and stay updated on the company’s latest developments.About SLTN SLTN is a publicly traded energy exploration and production company focused on identifying undervalued, high-quality oil and natural gas assets in Texas and Oklahoma. Through strategic acquisitions, technological innovations, and a talented workforce, SLTN is shaping the energy future while providing long-term value to its investors.For media inquiries, please contact:Media Contact:Eric JohnsonMarketing DirectorSilverton Energy Inc.eric@sltn.com214-403-8629

