Anawalt Lumber to Host TomatoMania 2025 — Southern California's Premier Tomato Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anawalt Lumber is proud to announce that it will host TomatoMania 2025, Southern California's marquee event for tomato enthusiasts, from March 14 to 16.Recognized as the ultimate celebration of the beloved Solanum lycopersicum (tomato), this event is free to the public and promises something for everyone.- Where: Anawalt Lumber, 11060 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA- When: Friday, March 14 – Sunday, March 16, 2025Choose from an incredible selection of over 100 tomato varieties, with knowledgeable plant experts on-site to help you find the perfect fit for your garden.Can't make it during the weekend? The festivities will continue all week, ending on Saturday, March 22, 2025. There's plenty of time to join in and secure your favorite plants!WHAT MAKES TOMATOES SO SPECIAL?Tomatoes remain a gardener's top pick for their rich, unique flavors and reliable yields. They're a staple in home gardens for good reason:- Unbeatable Flavor: Home-grown tomatoes offer a taste that store-bought options cannot match.- Versatility in the Kitchen: From pizza sauces to soups and salads, tomatoes are a key ingredient in countless recipes.- Endless Variety: TomatoMania offers classic and rare varieties, providing an excellent opportunity for gardeners to expand their collections.THE LEGACY OF TOMATOMANIAStarted in the 1990s at Hortus Nursery in Pasadena, TomatoMania has grown into a series of anticipated events across California.This isn't just about shopping for plants — it's a chance to connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts and grow your skills in tomato cultivation.Meet fellow tomato enthusiasts and share tips on growing tomatoes at home.Purchase seedlings or adult plants that are hard to find in Southern California nurseries.WHY YOU SHOULD ATTENDTomatoMania attracts gardeners of all levels — seasoned veterans and newcomers eager to learn. It's a fantastic opportunity to explore the exciting world of tomatoes with like-minded people.Join us at Anawalt Lumber for a weekend filled with fun, discovery, and a ton of tomatoes to kick-start your gardening season! We look forward to celebrating with you!ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBER & HARDWAREFounded in 1923 as a family-run lumber and hardware business, Anawalt has grown into five large retail stores selling home improvement, construction, and garden center supplies. Each store carries a slightly different inventory tailored to the community it serves.Stores in West Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Highland, and Malibu are open Monday through Sunday (Pacific Palisades is temporarily closed). Please visit anawaltlumber.com or call (310) 478-0324 for store hours and product information.Follow Anawalt on Facebook and Instagram for tips and special offers, or sign up for Anawalt Rewards.

