Michael Martin Admitted to California State Bar

Famed Civil Rights Attorney Areva Martin poses with daughter Michael Martin

Historic Section 14 Reparations Agreement First Legal Case for Daughter of Famed Civil Rights Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles native Michael Martin, the daughter of famed civil rights attorney Areva Martin, has taken the oath of admission to the California State Bar. Michael Martin was sworn in by the Hon. Patricia Jo Titus of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Attendees at the swearing-in included Martin’s parents, Areva Martin and Ernest Martin Jr., her mentor Eulanda Lynn Matthews, and her sister Morgan Martin who is currently herself a JD/MBA candidate at Columbia University.

“As parents and as members of the legal community, we are immensely proud of Michael and grateful to the village of elders who helped her reach this remarkable goal,” said Areva Martin. “This moment was especially poignant as we are all aware of the anti-DEI movement’s impact, which has measurably decreased the number of Black students entering colleges and graduate programs across the country. Michael’s sister Morgan will sit for the bar in July, and if all goes well, we will have a family of four attorneys—three of whom are powerful Black women working hard to bring about change for the good of all.”

Already employed at the family law firm Martin and Martin LLP, Michael’s first case was on behalf of the Survivors and Descendants of Palm Springs Section 14 where she also served as emcee of the event marking the historic settlement agreement between the City of Palm Springs and the Survivors and Descendants.

A JD/MBA graduate of Columbia University, Michael Martin is a community leader, entrepreneur, and a past Director of Legal Services at Martin & Martin LLP. While at Columbia, she delivered the popular TEDx Talk, "Law School is Hard. Try Doing it While Black."

The Martin sisters together have built quite an online presence with their social media handle @the.law.chicks, and Michael will continue her career as an Associate Attorney at the family law firm founded by her parents.

