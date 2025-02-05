News Item

Judicial Branch Releases Report On Efforts To Address, Eliminate Racial Bias In Courts

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The Minnesota Judicial Branch’s Committee for Equality and Justice has published a new document that details more than three decades of efforts to address and eliminate racial bias within the state’s court system.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch Response to the 1993 Race Bias Task Force Report highlights progress made since the Branch’s groundbreaking 1993 Race Bias Task Force Report while acknowledging that work still must be done to ensure equity and fairness for all court users.

“This report takes a close look at how the Minnesota Judicial Branch has addressed the concerns raised in the findings of the 1993 Race Bias Task Force report,” said Court of Appeals Judge JaPaul Harris, who co-chairs the Committee for Equality and Justice. “The goal is to ensure the Branch makes strategic changes to improve equal access to justice for all Minnesotans. It is important we share the progress we have made over the past 30-plus years while acknowledging there is more we can do and continuing our ongoing efforts in this area.”

Background on the 1993 Racial Bias Task Force Report

The 1993 Minnesota Supreme Court Task Force on Racial Bias in the Judicial System Report was one of the earliest comprehensive examinations of racial bias in the courts. It documented disparities in areas such as sentencing, jury composition, and access to interpreters and other court resources. The report concluded with a series of recommendations aimed at eliminating these inequities and fostering public trust in the judicial system.

Progress in Key Areas Over Three Decades

The Judicial Branch has implemented numerous initiatives in response to the 1993 report, demonstrating a sustained commitment to equity and justice. These efforts include:

Policy and Practice Reforms: Reforms inspired by the 1993 report include the adoption of guidelines to reduce sentencing disparities, revisions to jury management practices to eliminate barriers, and updates to bail policies to minimize the disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Reforms inspired by the 1993 report include the adoption of guidelines to reduce sentencing disparities, revisions to jury management practices to eliminate barriers, and updates to bail policies to minimize the disproportionate impact on communities of color. Judicial Education and Training: The Judicial Branch has made education on diversity, equity, and inclusion a cornerstone of its training programs. Judges and court staff regularly participate in mandatory training on implicit bias, cultural competency, and trauma-informed practices to enhance fairness in judicial decision-making and court interactions.

The Judicial Branch has made education on diversity, equity, and inclusion a cornerstone of its training programs. Judges and court staff regularly participate in mandatory training on implicit bias, cultural competency, and trauma-informed practices to enhance fairness in judicial decision-making and court interactions. Jury Diversity Outreach: The Judicial Branch has developed extensive outreach programs to increase racial diversity in jury pools. Efforts include hosting informational sessions at schools, community centers, and places of worship; distributing promotional materials to encourage jury service; and collaborating with community organizations to address barriers to participation.

The Judicial Branch has developed extensive outreach programs to increase racial diversity in jury pools. Efforts include hosting informational sessions at schools, community centers, and places of worship; distributing promotional materials to encourage jury service; and collaborating with community organizations to address barriers to participation. Language Access Expansion: Recognizing the diverse linguistic needs of Minnesota’s population, the Judicial Branch has increased interpreter services and made multilingual resources readily available. A centralized interpreter scheduling system and ongoing training for interpreters ensure effective communication in court proceedings.

Recognizing the diverse linguistic needs of Minnesota’s population, the Judicial Branch has increased interpreter services and made multilingual resources readily available. A centralized interpreter scheduling system and ongoing training for interpreters ensure effective communication in court proceedings. Enhanced Data Collection and Transparency: The Judicial Branch has implemented a race data collection initiative to track and analyze disparities in sentencing, pretrial release decisions, and other key court operations. This data informs policy decisions and helps identify areas requiring further attention.

The Judicial Branch has implemented a race data collection initiative to track and analyze disparities in sentencing, pretrial release decisions, and other key court operations. This data informs policy decisions and helps identify areas requiring further attention. Formation of the Committee for Equality and Justice (CEJ): Established in 2010, the CEJ leads efforts to promote equity within the courts. The committee supports local Equal Justice Committees, which address issues such as jury diversity, bias reduction, and community engagement. CEJ initiatives include statewide listening sessions, development of DEI resources, and fostering community dialogues.

Established in 2010, the CEJ leads efforts to promote equity within the courts. The committee supports local Equal Justice Committees, which address issues such as jury diversity, bias reduction, and community engagement. CEJ initiatives include statewide listening sessions, development of DEI resources, and fostering community dialogues. Access to Justice Improvements: Efforts to close the justice gap include expanding self-help centers, launching the Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project, and creating user-friendly resources for self-represented litigants. These initiatives have enhanced access for historically underserved communities.

Efforts to close the justice gap include expanding self-help centers, launching the Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project, and creating user-friendly resources for self-represented litigants. These initiatives have enhanced access for historically underserved communities. Community Engagement Initiatives: The Judicial Branch has hosted numerous community dialogues to foster trust and transparency. Events such as warrant forgiveness clinics and courthouse tours have provided direct outreach to communities and demonstrated the court’s commitment to fairness.

Looking Forward

While the report celebrates the progress the Judicial Branch has made, it is meant as a milestone rather than a conclusion. Through the Committee for Equality and Justice, the Judicial Branch is working on:

Strengthening partnerships with community organizations and justice system stakeholders.

Enhancing training and educational resources for court staff and judicial officers.

Using data analytics to identify and address emerging disparities.

Expanding outreach to underrepresented populations to ensure equal access to jury service and other court processes.

For more information, read the 2024-25 Committee for Equality and Justice Strategic Plan on the Committee for Equality and Justice page on mncourts.gov.