eCheck-In Available Statewide

Wednesday, April 30, 2025





eCheck-In is now live for most Minnesota Counties, which means you can check in for your hearing roughly a week in advance using your personal cell phone, pad, or a kiosk in the courthouse.

eCheck-In allows you to check in and complete paperwork ahead of time for certain adult criminal and traffic cases, as well as juvenile petty, traffic, delinquency, and protection cases in Minnesota District (Trial) Court. You may also use eCheck-In to request or apply for additional services associated with your case.



You must be a party in the case to use eCheck-In. Witnesses, victims, and attorneys are not parties in a case and cannot use eCheck-In at this time.​ To use eCheck-In, you will need to give your first and last name as it appears on your hearing notice, along with either the court file number or your birth date.

There are two parts to using eCheck-In:

You can pre-check in for your hearing up to six (6) calendar days before the day of the hearing using the eCheck-In website. Pre-check in also can be done on the day of your hearing. Check-in on your hearing day: For in-person hearings, you need to check in when you arrive at the courthouse. You can do this with your personal cell phone or pad (if allowed in the courthouse) or by using an eCheck-In kiosk in the lobby. For remote hearings, you can eCheck-In before your hearing and then log into the remote hearing following the instructions and link provided on your hearing notice.

After using eCheck-In, you are still required to attend and identify yourself in the courtroom or remote hearing, follow local courthouse rules regarding the use of cell phones and other electronic devices, and attend all hearings.

eCheck-In is available in most Minnesota counties, with more counties being added soon.