Minnesota Supreme Court declares May as Treatment Court Month

Minnesota Supreme Court declares May as Treatment Court Month

Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2025


The Minnesota Supreme Court has officially proclaimed May as Minnesota Treatment Court Month, recognizing the transformative impact of treatment courts across the state.

Since the launch of Minnesota’s first adult drug court in Hennepin County in 1996, the state’s treatment court network has grown to include 70 programs. These include Adult Drug, DWI, Veterans, Mental Health, Family Dependency, and Juvenile Drug treatment courts, all of which support individuals navigating substance use or mental health challenges within the judicial system.

Treatment courts offer an innovative, collaborative approach to justice—one that emphasizes recovery, accountability, and rehabilitation over incarceration. Their goal is to reduce recidivism, support long-term recovery, and strengthen communities by helping participants build healthier, more productive lives.

Throughout May, the Judicial Branch will honor the dedication of justice system partners—judges, court staff, prosecutors, public defenders, probation officers, treatment providers, and community advocates—who make this work possible. The month also serves to celebrate the courage and commitment of the thousands of Minnesotans whose lives have been changed by participation in treatment court.

Follow the Minnesota Judicial Branch's Intsagram account (@mncourts) for Treatment Court graduate stories, which will be posted throughout the month.  

Minnesota Supreme Court declares May as Treatment Court Month

