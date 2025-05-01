News Item

Minnesota Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments And Highland Park Senior High School

Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2025





The Minnesota Supreme Court held oral arguments in front of roughly 850 students at Highland Park Senior High School on Thursay, May 1.

Students watched as attorneys argued both sides in the Matter of the Civil Commitment of: Anthony Blake Swope (Case No. A24-0128). The event is part of a biannual program aimed at engaging students with the justice system and the work of Minnesota’s highest court.

"I love traveling oral arguments," Chief Justice Natalie Hudson told students assembled in the school's auditorium. "I love this program because we get to interact with the communities we serve—with all of you."

Following oral arguments, the justices held a question and answer time with students. Scores of students lined up to ask questions, which ranged from professional to personal.

One student asked Justice Karl Procaccini what it was like being a judge. "In the simplest terms," Justice Procaccini answered, "it's the best job I've ever had as a lawyer."

Another student wanted to know how justices remain unbiased when considering cases or what they do if they don't like an attorney presenting a case?

"We're looking at what the arguments are and the logic, not whether we like a particular side," Justice Thissen answered. "And sometimes...the answer [in the case] is not always clear."

So many students wanted to ask questions that the justices remained in the auditorium well after the end of the program to meet with students individually. After answering student questions, justices ate lunch with several student representatives, then visited classrooms to chat with students about the court and answer any additional questions the students had.

Since the Supreme Court first convened oral arguments at a high school in Rochester, Minn., in 1995, school visits have been an important part of the court’s efforts to improve public understanding of the judiciary’s work. The Highland Park Senior High School visit is the 56th in-school oral argument for the Court.