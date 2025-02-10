Pitcher Announces New CEO, Builds on Continued Growth from Last Quarter

Kevin Chew, Pitcher CEO

Acquisition of new customers, growth across several sectors, and leadership expansion set Pitcher up for success in 2025

The AI-Forward Pitcher platform is like nothing the sales enablement space has ever seen before, and the team is dedicated to leading this new generation of sales enablement.” — Kevin Chew

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitcher, the leading provider of B2B Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, is proud to announce another record quarter for SaaS revenue and continued growth during Q4 2024, setting the organization up for a successful 2025 led by new members on Pitcher’s leadership team.Kevin Chew, formerly Chief Revenue Officer at Pitcher, has stepped into the role of CEO effective January 1, 2025. Chew brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to sales enablement and content management. His proven track record of innovation and excellence in B2B SaaS ignites an exciting new chapter for Pitcher.“It’s an honor to lead this new era of Pitcher as CEO. The Pitcher team delivers uncompromising value each day to earn the trust of our customers with superior products and customer-focused innovation,” Chew said. “The AI-Forward Pitcher platform is like nothing the sales enablement space has ever seen before, and the team is dedicated to leading this new generation of sales enablement.”Greg Schottland, former CEO, will continue at the company as a board advisor to ensure a seamless transition. Over the past 2.5 years, Schottland has led Pitcher with exceptional skills, leading the company and positioning it for growth going forward. His efforts have laid a strong foundation for the next phase of growth.Brigid Ling has also joined the team as the Vice President of Marketing. Ling comes to Pitcher with extensive Go-To-Market marketing and leadership experience in B2B SaaS.“Brigid Ling is a phenomenal marketing leader. Her leadership drives our go-to-market efforts in creating differentiation and separation” Chew said. “Pitcher marketing, in Brigid’s capable hands, ensures we will always be in the forefront of this new era of Sales Enablement.”The leadership team is excited to drive growth at the organization following Q4, 2024, which brought growth in the Consumer-Packaged Goods, Pharma, Wealth Management, and Manufacturing sectors.Q4 quarter brought several fantastic wins, including Polarean, a medical imaging technology company specializing in pulmonary medicine imaging. Pitcher is excited to provide Polarean and other new customers with a Sales Enablement 2.0 platform positioned to increase revenue and efficiency at scale.Sales Enablement 2.0 provides commercial teams access to all the data, operational systems, and content they need in the field. AI-Forward automation enables reps to personalize the customer experience while freeing them from mundane meeting prep and following up, giving reps back valuable selling time to close more deals.For more information about Pitcher’s performance and innovative solutions, contact Jasmine.Fleming@Pitcher.com.About PitcherPitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher’s Selling Experience Platform slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, technologies, publishing, and industrial manufacturing. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/ Jasmine FlemingPitcher+1 256-617-7037jasmine.fleming@pitcher.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.