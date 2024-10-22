Pitcher Announces Record Revenue for Q3 2024, Welcoming New Customers Mondelēz, Azurity, and Vontobel

Pitcher accelerated its revenue and growth in Q3, adding key customers in three business sectors.

Our Sales Enablement 2.0 capabilities have proven to provide value in a wide range of industries, enabling sellers and other customer-facing professionals to significantly better serve their customers” — Kevin Chew, Pitcher CRO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitcher, the leading provider of B2B Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, is proud to announce a record revenue milestone for the third quarter of 2024. This achievement underscores the company’s continued strong growth and its increasing market dominance in Sales Enablement 2.0 — a seller-first platform that provides everything sales reps need for successful customer engagements in one AI-driven mobile application.Pitcher also announces three prominent new clients: Mondelēz International (Consumer Packaged Goods), Azurity (Pharmaceuticals), and Vontobel (International Investment Management). Pitcher also expanded its presence in existing customers."We are thrilled to report record SaaS revenue this quarter, reflecting our team’s hard work and dedication to innovation,” said Pitcher CEO Greg Schottland. “The addition of Mondelēz, Azurity, and Vontobel as new clients marks a significant milestone for us. We are honored to work closely with them to help change their revenue slope with Pitcher.”Sales Enablement 2.0 pulls together data and content from operational systems like CRM, inventory, order management, pricing, order histories, marketing repositories, and other sources. Pitcher’s Closed GenAI automatically synthesizes relevant information for reps, and drafts compelling, personalized presentation content based on data-driven, customer-specific next-best actions. With Pitcher, reps can dynamically change presentations on the fly, check inventory, and take orders while presenting each product, then automate effective follow-up. Read this case study for an example of how Pitcher drives more effective and efficient customer engagements.“Our Sales Enablement 2.0 capabilities have proven to provide value in a wide range of industries, enabling sellers and other customer-facing professionals to significantly better serve their customers, with less preparation and reporting time requirements,” added Kevin Chew, Pitcher CRO. “Pitcher let’s sellers sell.”For more information about Pitcher’s record revenue, partnerships, and innovative solutions, contact Jasmine.Fleming@Pitcher.com.About PitcherPitcher is a leading provider of Intelligent Revenue Enablement Platforms for Pharmaceutical, MedTech, Consumer product, Manufacturing, and Financial Services firms. Customers in 140 countries rely on Pitcher’s end-to-end intelligent platform to drive customer engagement efficiency and effectiveness, deliver actionable insights to management, and enable advanced closed-loop marketing. Pitcher customers realize accelerated revenue while measurably improving customer satisfaction. Based in Denver, Colorado USA and Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher serves customers from locations in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.