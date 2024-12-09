Pitcher Selected as Market Leader in Life Sciences Customer Engagement Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment

Global research firm Everest Group announced Life Sciences Next-gen Customer Engagement Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment, ranking Pitcher as a leader.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitcher, a leading Sales Enablement 2.0 platform provider, ranked as a leader in Everest Group’s 2024 Customer Engagement Platforms (CEPs) PEAK MatrixAssessment, earning the designation for the second year in a row.Pitcher has a longstanding history of excellence in the Life Sciences space, with four of the Top 10 Life Sciences companies using Pitcher to streamline operations for their commercial teams and increase revenue at scale.The Pitcher platform supports omnichannel communication, eDetailing, compliance requirements, and more, serving the needs of pharmaceutical commercial teams in one seamless platform connected to all back-end systems. Due to its open API, Pitcher integrates with clients’ existing CRM, marketing repository, and other systems without disrupting the technology stack.To determine matrix rankings, Everest Group considered information from their 2024 request for information (RFI) process, alongside other factors such as reference checks and ongoing analysis of the market, according to their website.“The Pitcher team is honored to receive this recognition from Everest Group for our continued support of the Life Sciences sector,” said Greg Schottland, CEO of Pitcher Inc. “Our platform was built with the needs of pharmaceutical companies in mind, offering a comprehensive end-to-end engagement solution for field teams that drives revenue growth.”Everest Group produced the study to “enable buyers to choose the best-fit provider based on their sourcing considerations, while providers will be able to benchmark their performance against each other,” according to their website.For more information about Pitcher’s Life Sciences solutions, contact Jasmine.Fleming@Pitcher.com.About PitcherPitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the Health & Life Sciences, Consumer Packaged Goods, Financial Services, Technologies, Publishing, and Industrial Manufacturing. Pitcher has U.S. headquarters in Denver, CO, and UK headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com Jasmine FlemingPitcher+1 209-630-5207jasmine.fleming@pitcher.com

