West Tennessee Construction February 5- February 12, 2025

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, noise walls, signals and paving on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from near S.R. 77 to near Cutlip Lane will cause lane closures throughout the project.

Meadowbrook Lane: On September 16, 2024, Meadowbrook Lane was closed.

Big Buck Road: On November 11, 2024, Big Buck Rd. was closed.

A detour will be provided.

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Clyde Road at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving HG 2.0 will cause lane closures throughout the project.

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Lexington Street at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving Dynamix Casting Fluxes will cause lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-211: The bridge over the North Fork Forked Deer River (just south of Dyersburg) will have outside lane closures for inspection and evaluation beginning August 9, 2024.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

SR-76(US-79)/SR77- The new four-lane section is open and final work on the project will continue under traffic with intermittent lane closures. TDOT advises all motorists to exercise caution as they adjust to new traffic patterns.

OBION COUNTY

SR22: The Resurfacing on SR22 from SR5 to SR21 including bridge joint expansion joint repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48

CHESTER COUNTY

U.S. 45 (SR 5): The repair of bridges on U.S. 45 over overflow (L.M. 8.38), Turkey Creek (L.M. 8.50), and Dry Creek (L.M. 9.36) are projected to begin lane closures on October 1, 2024 for south bound traffic. Northbound traffic lanes will remain unaffected throughout the project.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR128 over the Pickwick Dam: The rehabilitation of the bridge will cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times. No lane width restriction at this time.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

I-40 MM 43-67 East and Westbound in Haywood County

Friday, February 7, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 Eastbound on I-40 from MM 43-67 for pothole patching.

MADISON COUNTY

I-40 MM 67-95 East and Westbound in Madison County

Friday, February 7, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 Eastbound on I-40 from MM 67-95 for pothole patching.

District 49

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-222 including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42): Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 222 from Hebron Drive to near Thorpe Drive, including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42), will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions: Speed limit is reduced from 45 MPH to 40 MPH on S.R.222.

Sunday, February 9 through Saturday, February 15, 8:00 p.m.-3:30 a.m.: There are no scheduled closures.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-76 from Lagrange Road to Kay Lane: The construction of SR 460 will have SR 76 reduced to one lane. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Lagrange Road and Kay Lane. Kay Lane will be closed to through traffic during this phase of construction and will only be accessible from the southern end.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from Quality Drive to Tuggle Road:

Wednesday, February 5 through Friday, February 7, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along Westbound SR-175 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-4 from South of Shelby Drive (L.M. 1.10) to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange (L.M. 3.50): NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along SR-4 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Affected Routes:

· Lamar Avenue (SR-4): Speed limit reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange.

· Shelby Drive (SR-175): Speed limit reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph at the intersection with Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

· Pleasant Run Road: Closed to thru traffic from Pleasant Hill Road. Pleasant Run Road is closed from Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 from Kerrville Rosemark Road to the Tipton County Line:

The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures daily on eastbound and westbound SR 14 to perform grading, drainage, and paving work. Tracy Rd, Mulberry Rd, and Gragg Rd. will be closed, and a detour put in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 Bridge over CSX Railroad LM 18.27: Friday, February 7th at 8pm, through Monday, February 10 th at 6AM: There will be temporary lane closures in both directions along SR-14 (Jackson Avenue) to perform concrete repairs. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd.) from SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) To I-240.:

Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures along east and westbound Walnut Grove Rd. (SR-23) from Poplar Ave. (SR-57) to I-240 for pavement marking activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

Daily 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures along east and westbound Walnut Grove Rd. (SR-23) from Poplar Ave. (SR-57) to I-240 for pavement marking activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-57 (Poplar Avenue) from Eastley Street to I-269: Wednesday, February 5 through Monday, February 10, 6:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures for temporary striping activities. Flaggers will be present for directing traffic. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd.): through February 28th, 2025: There will be no temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. and Ketchum Rd. to perform safety improvements. All lanes in each direction will remain open at all times.

Shelby County

SR 1 (U.S. 51) Danny Thomas Blvd from Poplar to Jackson Avenue: February 5th, through February 26th, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. There will sporadically located lane closures for ADA ramp construction and Traffic Signal Pole installations. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River (L.M. 0.00).

Restrictions: The speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH through the work zone along I-40 Westbound.

Wednesday, February 5 through Friday, February 14 at 6:00 p.m.: There will be a single right lane closure along I-40 Westbound and I-40 Eastbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Wednesday, February 5 through Thursday, February 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be a double right lane temporary lane closure along I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times. The Jackson Avenue and Riverside Drive on-ramps to I-40 Westbound will both be closed during this time. Detours will be posted.

Wednesday, February 5 through Thursday, February 13, 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be a double right lane temporary lane closure along I-40 Eastbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 Interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd.: The modification of the I-55 interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd. is currently under construction and will result in intermittent temporary lane closures and detours along I-55 as necessary from East-North Service Rd. in Arkansas to South Parkway in Tennessee.

Restrictions: North and Southbound I-55 are restricted to 11’ lane widths with necessary detours posted. Speed limits are reduced to 45 MPH through the work zone.

Traffic Pattern:

The I-55 Southbound inside lane will be closed, starting at East-North Service Rd. in Arkansas, West of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge. Single lane Southbound traffic will continue through the active work zone until crossing the McLemore Bridge and on-ramp to I-55 Southbound. From there, normal traffic patterns for I-55 Southbound will resume.

The I-55 Northbound inside lane will be closed, starting at the South Parkway on-ramp to I-55. Single lane Northbound traffic will continue through the active work zone until crossing the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge. From there, normal traffic patterns for I-55 Northbound will resume.

Affected Routes:

· I-55 Northbound and Southbound: Reduced to single lane in each direction though the project limits.

· E. H. Crump Boulevard: Closed from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Dr.

· Riverside Drive: Closed from E. H. Crump Blvd. / I-55 interchange to W. Carolina Ave.

· Channel 3 Drive: On-Ramp to Riverside Dr. Closed.

· East-North Service Road: On-Ramp to I-55 Southbound Closed.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, February 17 at 6:00 a.m.: The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. Activities include Bridge repair and Bridge Inspection on I-55 (Memphis Arkansas Bridge).

· I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

· I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee *Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

· I-55 SB ramp will be closed.

· Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**

· A detour will be posted.

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.