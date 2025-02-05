Submit Release
Fish and Game to hold big game season setting open houses in the Magic Valley

Wildlife biologists from the Magic Valley Region will be hosting a series of big game seasons setting public open houses in February across the region. The purpose of these open houses is to provide information about proposed changes to big game seasons for the 2025 and 2026 hunting seasons, and to accept public comments about these proposals. 

Big game species include elk, deer, pronghorn, bear, mountain lions and wolves.

Public comments will be accepted on proposals from February 8 – 23, 2025.

Open house dates and times

Tuesday, February 11, 6–8 p.m.: Hailey, Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Rd, Hailey

Wednesday, February 12, 6-8 p.m.: Mtn Home Junior High School, 1600 E 6th S St. Mtn Home

Thursday, February 13, 6–8 p.m.: Burley Best Western, 800 N Overland Ave, Burley

Tuesday, February Feb 18, 6–8 p.m.: IDFG Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 S. 417 E. Jerome

2025 – 2026 Proposals

In the Magic Valley Region, proposals will be scoped for elk, deer, pronghorn, bear and mountain lions. These proposals are intended to stabilize wildlife populations and provide additional hunting opportunities.

The Magic Valley Region will not be scoping any proposals for wolves. 

For more detailed information about each proposal and to view short regional videos about species-specific proposals visit the Idaho Fish and Game website. 

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

