Mid-Pacific Audio Visual Delivers Event Production Solutions for Hawaii’s Major Venues

A Look at the Immersive Screens at the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FESTPAC)

We pride ourselves on combining state-of-the-art technology with decades of experience to create unforgettable experiences for our clients” — Jim Swanson

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid-Pacific Audio Visual, a provider of professional audio-visual services in Hawaii, continues to support events and productions at some of the state’s most well-known venues. Since its founding in 2018 by industry professionals Jim Swanson and Todd Thee, the company has developed a track record of delivering technical solutions for corporate conferences, concerts, conventions, and other large-scale events.

With extensive experience in Hawaii’s event industry, Mid-Pacific Audio Visual provides services at locations such as the Hawaii Convention Center, Blaisdell Arena, Sheraton Waikiki, Hilton Hawaiian Village, and Four Seasons Ko Olina. The company also serves venues across Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island, including the Grand Wailea, Hyatt Kauai, and Fairmont Orchid.

“We focus on providing customized audio-visual solutions that align with the unique requirements of each venue and event,” said Jim Swanson, co-owner of Mid-Pacific Audio Visual. “Our experience in the industry allows us to anticipate challenges and ensure events run smoothly.”

Mid-Pacific Audio Visual recently contributed to the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FESTPAC), supporting the event’s technical needs as it marked its 50th anniversary. The company provided audio-visual services designed to enhance the festival experience for attendees from various regions.

The company offers a range of services, including:

Broadcast Video Production: HD and 4K video capabilities for live and recorded events.

Professional Equipment Rentals: Audio-visual technology for events of various scales.

Event Project Management: Coordination and support for seamless event execution.

“Our goal is to provide reliable and professional services that meet the needs of Hawaii’s event industry,” said co-owner Todd Thee. “We work closely with venues and planners to ensure technical requirements are met efficiently.”

About Mid-Pacific Audio Visual

Founded by Jim Swanson and Todd Thee, Mid-Pacific Audio Visual provides broadcast video production, high-resolution imagery, HD and 4K screen switching, and other audio-visual services for events across Hawaii.

