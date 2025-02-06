AI Week will bring local and national leaders to Atlanta Tech Village April 22-24, 2025

The Enterprise Technology Association proudly announces the upcoming Atlanta AI Week, to be held April 22-24, 2025, at Atlanta Tech Village.

Atlanta AI Week is more than a conference; it’s a collective exploration of AI’s potential to transform our professional and personal lives.” — Zack Huhn

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Technology Association proudly announces the upcoming Atlanta AI Week , to be held April 22-24, 2025, at Atlanta Tech Village. This premier conference, centered around the themes of AI education and enablement, invites business and technology leaders to explore the most pressing AI use cases, trends, threats, and opportunities shaping our world.“Over three dynamic days, participants will engage with expert-led panels and discussions, partake in educational workshops, and enjoy signature events such as the Women in Tech Reception and the AI Woodstock Networking Happy Hour. This year’s conference will also spotlight "AI for Teams and Organizations," providing valuable insights for integrating AI into business processes,” shared ETA CEO Summer Crenshaw.Event Highlights Include:- "AI for Me" and "AI for Teams and Organization" programming tracks.- Local, national, and international speakers and attendees.- A balanced mix of learning, sharing, networking, and growing.Zack Huhn, Chief Strategy Officer at the Enterprise Technology Association, emphasizes the importance of this gathering: "Atlanta AI Week is more than a conference; it’s a collective exploration of AI’s potential to transform our professional and personal lives. We are assembling a diverse group of thinkers and doers to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve."Tickets and RegistrationTo register as an attendee or sponsor, and to discover ways to get involved, please visit AtlantaAIWeek.com.About the Enterprise Technology AssociationThe Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) serves as a brain trust for leaders in business and technology, driving innovation and excellence across the tech landscape. ETA hosts AI Leadership Summits nationwide, fostering critical discussions on AI, technology trends, and strategic solutions.For more information, please contact Christi Brown, VP of Operations, christi@joineta.org.

