Deep State Gangsters Wins the Spotlight Documentary Silver Award

Film Poster with Awards Pedro Israel Orta - Author and Executive Producer

Calling it one of the top independent documentaries of the year that leaves a lasting impression through artistry, depth, and innovation.

When I get back into the Oval Office I will totally obliterate the deep state.” — President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After reviewing hundreds of powerful and thought-provoking documentaries, the Spotlight Awards Film Festival announced that "Deep State Gangsters" has been selected as one of the top independent documentaries of the year. The festival granted it the prestigious Silver Award, recognizing "Deep State Gangsters" as an unforgettable documentary with the third-highest scores. The Silver Awards honor projects that leave a lasting impression through their artistry, depth, and innovation. This is a testament to the quality of "Deep State Gangsters," which has also been selected as a finalist for three other film festivals.

The film has been well-received, with Amazon Prime Video Direct and SalemNOW streaming it for rent or purchase. The Article III Project and Law Enforcement Today have endorsed it, calling it a must-see. The subject is the weaponization of government power, which is timely for the national dialogue with the newly formed Trump Administration's efforts to reform the government.

John Kiriakou and Pedro Israel Orta share their stories as Central Intelligence Agency whistleblowers who suffered retribution for speaking truth to power. Nate Cain and Garret O'Boyle recount their experiences as Federal Bureau of Investigation whistleblowers who blew the whistle and faced the wrath of the U.S. National Security bureaucracy, also known as the "Deep State." Lee Smith and J. Michael Waller provide expert commentary to contextualize what it means for the viewer.

This will not be the last award for "Deep State Gangsters," with many other film festival entries awaiting final disposition, but as of today, it has been awarded finalist for the "2025 ARFF Berlin // International Film Festival," "London Lift-Off Film Festival," and "Near Nazareth Festival." So far these are the film reviews:

"The deep state destroys anyone who doesn't spout their propaganda, and this documentary is a great look into this terrifying reality. There's no better way to describe this than a must-see."--Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project

“Weaponized government is a threat to all Americans. Deep State Gangsters tells you exactly why.”--Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project

"I highly recommend watching this documentary, as it offers a deep and sobering understanding of the stakes involved in the ongoing battle for truth and justice."--Law Enforcement Today, the “Site” of The 1776 Project, LLC.

“If you ever wondered if our own government is corrupted and, if so, how bad is it? Just watch this documentary.”--Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Director, Producer, Author.

Official Film Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.