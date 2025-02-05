PlanetBids Launches Disaster Recovery Bids to Aid Southern California Agencies Affected by Wildfires

PlanetBids' announces Disaster Recovery Bids to support recovery and rebuilding efforts for Southern California communities affected by the recent wildfires.

We would rather walk the walk than talk the talk. Los Angeles county is our home, and these are our neighbors.” — David DiGiacomo

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Southern California, PlanetBids, a leading provider of procurement software solutions for government agencies, announces its comprehensive Disaster Recovery Bids public solicitation portal to support recovery and rebuilding efforts for affected communities. This initiative is designed to empower public sector agencies with the tools they need to expedite emergency management and procurement processes and to connect with government vendors ready to assist during this critical time.“As wildfires continue to impact Southern California, PlanetBids stands in solidarity with the communities we serve,” said David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive Officer at PlanetBids. “We would rather walk the walk than talk the talk. Los Angeles county is our home, and these are our neighbors. We’re committed to offering tangible support that accelerates recovery efforts while easing the operational challenges agencies are facing in the wake of this disaster.”Key features of PlanetBids’ Disaster Recovery Bids initiative include:Public Solicitation Portal:A centralized, publicly accessible portal showcasing all open bids from agencies in wildfire-affected counties. This portal is free for all agencies in these counties to post solicitations, regardless of their status as PlanetBids clients. Vendors also get free access, providing unparalleled transparency and opportunity.Emergency Operations Module Activation:PlanetBids is enabling the Emergency Operations Module for all Southern California clients at no cost for six months. This feature streamlines emergency response workflows, ensuring faster and more efficient solicitations, with unlimited user counts.Free PB System™ Access for Non-Client Agencies:State and local agencies in affected counties that are not currently PlanetBids clients can receive free access to the PB System’s Bid Management, Vendor Management, and Emergency Operations modules for one year. This includes:- Faster bid creation and release.- Simplified vendor coordination.- Comprehensive tools for efficient emergency management.To maximize the impact of this effort, PlanetBids will expedite implementation for agencies in need, with the ability to onboard new clients in just a few days. This ensures that agencies can focus on rebuilding efforts without delay.“This initiative reflects our core mission to foster resilience and efficiency in government operations,” DiGiacomo added. “By equipping agencies with the right tools, we aim to empower them to address the immediate needs of their communities while paving the way for long-term recovery.”About PlanetBidsPlanetBids is a software development company with a mission to provide cloud-based eProcurement solutions that help procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline entire processes and connect with their suppliers more efficiently and cost effectively.

