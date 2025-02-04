Taryn joins the staff at Birmingham VA

Taryn, a two-year-old female Labrador Retriever, recently joined the staff at Birmingham VA as a trained and certified facility dog.

She works alongside her partners, Physical Therapist Leesa Miles and Occupational Therapist Casey Church, daily at the Birmingham VA clinic, assisting their patients during physical and occupational therapy treatments.

Leesa, Taryn and Casey are pictured above.

Taryn’s goal is to motivate chronic pain patients going through the Pain Rehabilitation Outpatient Program and promote participation in active therapies by retrieving items for patients, playing fetch or going for a walk. She can also reduce anxiety by providing deep pressure across a patient’s lap or body or by just providing companionship during treatments.

Providing companionship

“We are so excited to have Taryn join our team to work as the facility dog,” said Leesa Miles. “Taryn loves to get attention from people and enjoys working as a VA employee during the day. She is always in a good mood and eager to greet employees, Veterans and their families.”

Taryn was raised and trained by Canine Companions for the first two years of her life. It was there she learned the skills required to be a facility service dog. A Canine Companions facility dog is bred to be calm, reliable and affectionate, and is trained to perform over 30 service dog commands, including picking up items, opening doors and providing calming pressure across the lap or body.

Their skills are used to enhance therapies, promote participation and reduce anxiety. Since its founding in 1975, Canine Companions has trained and placed over 8,000 service dogs at no cost.

“Canine Companions has been a great organization to work with,” said Church. “They trained us to be facility dog handlers and confidently utilize the tasks Taryn is trained to do during a two-week training class before we were matched with Taryn. We also participate in on-going training and are involved in their graduate support program.”

Unconditional emotional support

Although her primary duties take place in the clinical setting, Taryn is inpatient and outpatient certified and enjoys visiting with Veterans, their families and caregivers at the medical center as well.

“Taryn is an asset for us at Birmingham VA because she provides unconditional emotional support, affection and snuggles to our Veterans and staff,” Miles said. “Going to a medical appointment or being in the hospital can be a stressful event, but seeing her furry face and wagging tail can immediately help put you at ease. In fact, studies show that just petting a dog lowers blood pressure and stress hormones.”

As the primary handler, Miles carries the responsibility of caring, providing for and protecting Taryn at home and work. This includes 60 minutes of exercise and two meals with supplements daily, brushing her coat and teeth, nail trimming, bathing and frequent trips outside. Additionally, Taryn must always be with one of her handlers unless she is in her crate, per Canine Companion.

“Taryn’s hygiene and safety are top priorities. It is important that we keep her at her ideal weight to make sure she is healthy and can continue to work with us for a long time. We also must ensure that those interacting with her follow proper rules and guidelines for her safety and the safety of others,” Miles added.