Coryell Roofing Welcomes Jim Vidmar as New Director of Marketing

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing , the 2024 Commercial Contractor of the Year by Roofing Contractor Magazine and a leader in commercial roofing solutions , is proud to announce the appointment of Jim Vidmar as its new Director of Marketing, effective February 10, 2025. Vidmar’s 20+ years of experience in strategic marketing, public relations, and education-focused outreach will play a pivotal role in advancing Coryell Roofing’s mission to deliver innovative roofing solutions while deepening its connections with the education community.Vidmar’s impressive career includes leading marketing efforts across multiple industries, where he managed teams, developed strategic campaigns, and implemented growth initiatives that significantly boosted engagement and brand awareness. His long-standing commitment to education is evident from his tenure as Undergraduate Online Faculty at the University of Oklahoma, where he supported adult learners, military service members, and administrative leadership students. This deep focus on education aligns with Coryell Roofing’s strong ties to schools and educational institutions across the region.In his new role, Vidmar will lead efforts to expand Coryell Roofing’s digital presence, enhance customer engagement, and support the company’s strategic growth into new regional markets. His extensive background in digital marketing, public relations, and team leadership will be instrumental in elevating Coryell Roofing’s brand visibility and ensuring continued excellence in serving educational and commercial clients alike.“Jim’s strategic approach to marketing and his proven track record of success make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. “His leadership will help us continue to innovate and strengthen our market presence, further solidifying our reputation as the go-to commercial roofing experts.”“Joining Coryell Roofing at this exciting time in its growth is a tremendous opportunity,” said Vidmar. “I’m eager to bring my passion for strategic marketing to a company that values innovation and customer relationships as much as I do. Together, we’ll elevate Coryell’s brand and help more businesses and educational institutions protect their investments with quality roofing solutions.”Coryell Roofing, also recognized as the 2023 Duro-Last Contractor of the Year, continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge roofing solutions and unparalleled customer service.

