Latest issue of Sinfo: Cooperation, Creativity and Sustainability

SLOVENIA, February 5 - This prestigious event is more than just an artistic showcase – it is a platform for reflecting on some of the most pressing issues of our time: war and peace, post-disaster recovery, life along borders and the urgent need for sustainable action to secure the future of our planet. The twin cities of Nova Gorica and Gorizia, with their distinct yet intertwined histories, are shining examples of cross-border cooperation, which is a core value of the European Capital of Culture. Cooperation is the foundation of success and reminds us that together we can achieve much more than we can on our own.

The event reflects Slovenia's identity, embodied in the national brand I Feel Slovenia. Renowned for its economic achievements, sporting excellence and green ethos, Slovenia is showcasing its innovative and sustainable character through the European Capital of Culture. The partnership between Nova Gorica and Gorizia reinforces the power of cooperation, proving that barriers can be overcome when people work together.

The European Capital of Culture is an opportunity for dialogue, exchanging ideas and for creating something truly new. Working together strengthens each individual through the contributions of others. Culture connects, inspires and transcends borders, reminding us that everything we achieve is greater when we achieve it together.