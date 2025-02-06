Sake Seminar & Trade Tasting Event Held to Expand Distribution Channels in North America

Industry professionals sample premium Japanese sake Experts showcase Kochi’s unique brewing techniques Seared bonito pairs perfectly with sake

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Tax Agency of Japan and Kochi Prefecture successfully hosted a sake seminar & trade tasting event at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles to expand the distribution of Japanese sake in the North American market. The event brought together six leading sake distributors and approximately 40 local restaurant and retail professionals, providing an exclusive opportunity to explore business collaborations and deepen their understanding of premium Japanese sake.◆Exclusive Sake Seminar at Michelin-Starred UKA RestaurantThe event began with a specialized seminar at UKA, the Michelin-starred restaurant inside JAPAN HOUSE. This session focused on Sake from Kochi Prefecture, highlighting the unique characteristics of sake rice and yeast. Among the most captivating topics was "Space Yeast," which was launched into space aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket in 2005, cultivated for 10 days, and then returned to Earth. In 2021, this yeast underwent further extreme conditions by being submerged to a depth of 6,225 meters in the deep sea, enduring 600 atmospheres of pressure for four months while maintaining its unique properties. A special sake brewed with this extraordinary yeast, "Space Deep-Sea Sake," was presented at the event, drawing significant interest from attendees.◆Sake Tasting, Pairing, and Business Discussions at JAPAN HOUSE SalonFollowing the seminar, a sake tasting and business networking session was held at the JAPAN HOUSE Salon, where leading distributors showcased their sake offerings. Guests had the opportunity to experience carefully curated sake pairings with UKA’s special dishes while sake specialists provided insights. Participants explored the refined characteristics of premium Japanese sake, assessed its compatibility with various cuisines, and discussed potential business collaborations.Participating Distributors:Cedar SakeKobrand Co.Mutual Trading Co., Inc.Skurnik Wines and SpiritsVine ConnectionsWismettac Asian Foods, Inc.◆The Unique Characteristics of "Tosa Sake" from Kochi PrefectureKochi Prefecture, located in southwestern Japan’s Shikoku region, is renowned for its warm climate and rich natural resources, which contribute to the production of high-quality sake. "Tosa Sake," brewed in Kochi, is widely recognized as one of Japan’s driest sake varieties, characterized by its exceptionally dry profile, pronounced acidity, and clean, crisp finish. Kochi’s sake breweries have a long history of innovation, being the first in Japan to introduce modern cooling systems to enhance quality. Additionally, by sharing production data among breweries, the overall quality of sake in the region has improved, further strengthening its competitiveness in the international market.◆Expanding Opportunities for Japanese Sake in North AmericaThis event successfully showcased the diverse appeal of Japanese Sake, opening new opportunities in North America. Participants expressed strong interest in Kochi Prefecture’s ongoing research and commitment to quality, with several considering Kochi's sake for future procurement. Moving forward, industry collaboration will drive awareness, expand distribution, and enhance market access for premium Japanese sake.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.