Collaborative Practice Institute Of Michigan Joins Divorce With Respect Week®

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

CPIM members are joining a nationwide effort for people interested in learning about their options for how to go through the divorce process.

MI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of the Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan (CPIM) will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations during Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 3-9, 2025. CPIM members are joining a nationwide effort for people interested in learning about their options for how to go through the divorce process.“The Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan is committed to helping families through their divorce,” said President of Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan Jennifer DeYoung. “The Collaborative Divorce process provides divorcing couples with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions that minimizes conflict and supports healthier outcomes."Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan offers attorneys, mediators, mental health and financial professionals. Its goal is to develop and promote collaborative practice across Michigan. Visit https://www.collaborativepracticemi.org/ to learn more about Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan.Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with participating Collaborative Divorce professionals in Michigan during Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Week was started in 2021 by Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL). The Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative has since grown into a national effort to educate people about the benefits of Collaborative Divorce.

