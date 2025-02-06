SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Tecpinion for Award-Winning Software Development in the Gaming Industry

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Tecpinion

SCCG Management will provide business development support, sponsorship exposure, and strategic distribution opportunities for Tecpinion

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory, business development, and media services, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tecpinion, a premier provider of custom development and ready-to-launch, 100% customizable iGaming platforms with full ownership. This collaboration will drive innovation in the gaming industry by delivering cutting-edge technology, scalable platforms, and tailored business strategies to operators worldwide.

The online gambling sector has seen rapid expansion fueled by AI advancements, high-speed internet, and evolving player expectations. To remain competitive, operators require robust, feature-rich software that enhances player engagement, operational efficiency, and market adaptability. Tecpinion delivers state-of-the-art platforms for sweepstakes casinos, social casinos, sports betting, online casinos, fantasy sports, crash games, and more, with integrated solutions such as multi-lingual support, payment gateways, and referral systems that cater to a global audience.

SCCG Management will provide business development support, sponsorship exposure, and strategic distribution opportunities, leveraging its extensive global network to position Tecpinion as a go-to provider for gaming operators looking to scale efficiently. With a proven history of facilitating successful partnerships across the industry, SCCG will help Tecpinion expand its reach, maximize its market impact, and connect with key stakeholders in high-growth regions.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, stated:

“Technology is the backbone of innovation in gaming, and Tecpinion is at the forefront of developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of operators and players. Their expertise in building dynamic, scalable platforms aligns perfectly with SCCG’s mission to drive growth and efficiency in the industry. Through this partnership, we will bring Tecpinion’s next-generation gaming solutions to new markets, ensuring operators have access to the technology and business strategies necessary for long-term success.”

Deepti Shukla, CEO of Tecpinion, commented:

“We are very excited about this partnership with SCCG management. They have been instrumental in changing the entire paradigm of iGaming industry and their dedication toward the industry growth is unmatched. They are one of the most experienced and professional team in the industry. We are sure that together this partnership will open new opportunities of growth for businesses of our industry”

By combining Tecpinion’s advanced software solutions with SCCG’s extensive industry expertise, this partnership will deliver high-performance platforms and business-driven technology strategies to gaming operators worldwide, helping them navigate market challenges and unlock new revenue opportunities.

About Tecpinion

Tecpinion is a leading provider of custom development and ready to launch and 100% customizable iGaming platform with full ownership to deliver solutions like sweepstakes, social casino, sports betting, online casinos, fantasy sports, and crash games. Their feature-rich platforms include multi-lingual capabilities, integrated payment solutions, and advanced player engagement tools, empowering operators with the technology needed to stay competitive in a dynamic industry.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.



