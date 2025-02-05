Coastline Academy Helps Midlothian, TX Driving Students Continue Their Education Following Unexpected School Closure

The Nation's Largest Driving School Is Offering To Transfer Students' Remaining Lessons At No Additional Cost

MIDLOTHIAN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midlothian Driving School recently underwent an unexpected closure , leaving a large number of students without a clear plan for continuing their education. The sudden nature of the closure left students unable to process refunds through Midlothian Driving School, meaning that they would need to pay full price to restart their lessons at a different school.However, national driving school Coastline Academy , with the support of the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) is offering to transfer all remaining lessons at no additional cost, allowing students to continue their education uninterrupted.“Our mission is to eradicate car crashes by teaching safe and confident drivers for life, and stepping up to fill gaps in local communities is an important part of achieving this goal.” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO of Coastline Academy. “Sudden, unexpected disruptions to education place an increased burden on students’ finances and time, and can lower the overall quality of their education. We hope that our intervention can lessen these hardships and allow students to continue getting the most out of their lessons.”Originating in California, Coastline Academy operates in thousands of cities and towns across eight states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Texas). Guided by the values of transparency, efficiency, and a people-first approach, Coastline offers state-certified Driver’s Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction and road tests. All courses are designed not just to teach the basics of driving, but to help students develop a lifelong safety-first mindset.Coastline Academy has contacted students eligible for transfer with instructions on how to redeem their remaining driving hours. Students are encouraged to contact the Coastline Mansfield team as soon as possible to pick up where they left off with Midlothian Driving School:Email: mansfieldoffice@coastlineacademy.comPhone: (682) 400-0133To assist the TDLR in shutting down the school and processing of records, Coastline will only be able to accept transfers through February 28th, 2025. Students who do not contact Coastline may contact the TDLR after March 1st to obtain their records, verification of instruction letter, and/or partial refund if applicable. These documents are issued once the department has received and sorted through the records, which may take a few months.“We are deeply grateful to the TDLR for working with us as we help these students navigate this period of transition,” says Tunnacliffe. “Quality drivers’ education helps build safer communities, and we are honored to be able to help provide this service in a time of unexpected disruption.”About Coastline AcademyCoastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc.com. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes, and has provided top-quality education to over 250,000 students across 500+ cities, receiving 5-star ratings on 98% of customer reviews. The company combines modern technology with rigorous safety standards to deliver a learning experience that is personalized, safe, and efficient.

