Santa Barbara Nutrients Welcomes Polycystic Kidney Disease Expert Dr. Shigeo Horie to Advisory Board

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Barbara Nutrients, a leader in developing medical foods and nutritional programs for kidney health, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Shigeo Horie, MD, PhD, to its Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Professor Horie is Chair of Urology, Data Science and Informatics for Genetic Disorders, and Innovative Longevity Medicine at the Graduate School of Medicine, Juntendo University. Holding medical licenses in both Japan and the U.S., Dr. Horie completed his residency in Urology at the University of Tokyo, and specialized in Nephrology during his fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Having authored more than 320 original research papers in English, Dr. Horie is internationally recognized as a leading clinician and researcher in urology and nephrology, especially in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). His contributions to the molecular and genetic understanding of ADPKD, along with his role as a clinical investigator in numerous drug trials, have significantly advanced the field. Dr Horie has been involved in the editing of both Japanese and international clinical guidelines for ADPKD, and has led the activities of a research team on ADPKD established by the Japanese government. Recently, he has also been an author of the KDIGO clinical guidelines for ADPKD.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Horie to our Advisory Board," said Dr. Thomas Weimbs, President of Santa Barbara Nutrients. "His expertise in clinical research, kidney health in general and ADPKD in particular align perfectly with our mission to develop innovative nutritional solutions for individuals affected by kidney diseases."

In addition to his clinical and academic roles, Dr. Horie serves as the Director of the Polycystic Kidney Association in Japan, an organization dedicated to fostering communication between medical professionals, patients, and their families to advance treatments for PKD. He emphasizes the importance of collaboration between doctors and patients in developing effective therapies for PKD.

Dr. Horie’s team at Juntendo University is currently conducting a clinical trial to investigate the safety, feasibility, and efficacy of Santa Barbara Nutrients’ medial food, KetoCitra®, as part of Santa Barbara Nutrients’ nutrition and lifestyle educational program, Ren-Nu™️, in individuals with mild to moderate PKD.

This is a large study with an enrollment goal of 200 subjects and a one-year follow-up. The first patients in the intervention group have nearly completed their first year in the study.

Dr. Horie's appointment underscores Santa Barbara Nutrients' dedication to scientific excellence as part of its mission to provide effective nutritional solutions for those affected by metabolic and kidney diseases.

About Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc.

Santa Barbara Nutrients is a public benefit corporation headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The experienced team comprises kidney researchers and industry experts dedicated to bringing novel medical foods and other innovative products to market, aiming to help individuals with kidney disease and other metabolic health conditions. The company is committed to scientific and clinical research to develop science-backed products that support human health and address significant unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit www.SantaBarbaraNutrients.com or contact info@sbnutrients.com.

To learn more about Dr. Horie's perspectives on PKD and his collaboration with Santa Barbara Nutrients, watch this interview: https://youtu.be/0A8PkgTmE4k



