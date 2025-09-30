Rumi Mind Health Expands Access to First-Rate Psychiatric Care

Rumi Mind Health Dr. Sina Nikayin administers TMS

Now welcomes more than 60% of Connecticut’s insured population

We believe everyone deserves access to the highest-quality treatments, whether that’s outpatient psychiatry, advanced interventional psychiatry, or innovative treatments like TMS and esketamine.” — Rumi Mind Health President and Founder Sina Nikayin, M.D.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of Connecticut’s insured patients can now get top psychiatric care at Rumi Mind Health, the leading outpatient psychiatric and interventional mental health clinic announced today.

In an era when many mental health and psychiatry providers are shifting to cash-only services, Rumi Mind Health stands firm in its commitment to accessibility and affordability. Rumi Mind Health now accepts payment from most of Connecticut’s insurance providers, ensuring that high-quality psychiatric and interventional mental health care remains within reach for patients across the state.

“Great mental health care should not be reserved only for those who can pay out-of-pocket,” said Rumi Mind Health President and Founder Sina Nikayin, M.D. “We believe everyone deserves access to the highest-quality treatments, whether that’s outpatient psychiatry, advanced interventional psychiatry, or innovative treatments like TMS and esketamine, without having to bear the overwhelming burden of absurd costs.”

Among others, Rumi Mind Health’s panel of accepted insurers includes Medicare, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, ConnectiCare, and Oxford. The plans collectively cover more than 60% of Connecticut’s insured population. And the practice is working diligently to add even more insurance partners. An updated list of accepted insurances may be found at https://www.rm.org/coverage.

By expanding its network of accepted insurers, Rumi Mind Health strengthens its mission of delivering evidence-based, compassionate, and cutting-edge psychiatric care, while breaking down the financial barriers that too often prevent people from seeking help.

About Rumi Mind Health

Rumi Mind Health is a leading outpatient psychiatric and interventional mental health clinic based in Westport, Connecticut. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including psychiatric evaluation, medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and ketamine/esketamine treatments, the clinic is dedicated to restoring hope and improving outcomes for patients with depression and other mental health conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.