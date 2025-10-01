XY Sense Appoints Jacqueline Hasler as Chief Operating Officer

Jacqueline Hasler

Global finance and operations executive joins as XY Sense accelerates international growth amid RTO boom

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XY Sense, the actionable occupancy intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams, today announced the appointment of Jacqueline Hasler as Chief Operating Officer. In the new role created to support the company’s rapid expansion, Jacqueline will lead global operations, finance, and strategic initiatives to ensure XY Sense continues to lead the market while delivering value to enterprise customers across APAC, EMEA and North America.

Jacqueline brings deep expertise in building and scaling global businesses. As Chief Operating and Commercial Officer at TRIBE, she guided the company’s international expansion. At Nura, she served as CFO, underpinning the company’s transition into an internationally recognized consumer electronics brand. Earlier in her career, she held senior finance and commercial roles at the ASX-listed REA Group, supporting international strategy and board-level financial planning. She began her career at PwC advising a wide variety of leading technology and biotech clients. Having already advised XY Sense at the board level, Jacqueline combines startup agility, global expansion expertise, and deep institutional finance experience - uniquely positioning her to drive operational excellence at this critical stage of growth for the company.

"Jacqueline's proven track record scaling high-growth companies makes her the ideal person to help write our next chapter," said Alex Birch, Co-founder and CEO of XY Sense. "With clients in 27 countries and growing, it was essential we appoint a COO who understood the complexities of scaling global operations as a proprietary hardware and software vendor. Jacqueline’s experience will be instrumental as we expand further, and will ensure we continue to deliver market-leading products alongside the service our enterprise clients demand.”

The appointment reflects XY Sense’s evolution from an innovative Australian AI hardware startup to a trusted global workplace technology partner for Fortune 100 companies, top-five banks, and leading global pharmaceutical and consulting firms. In the past year, XY Sense has expanded its deployment footprint by 34%, adding eight new countries amid rising enterprise demand for accurate, real-time, and privacy-first workplace data to cut real estate costs, boost ROI, costs, and build workplaces that keep people coming back.

"I'm thrilled to join a company that has achieved such remarkable global traction. From its Melbourne roots, XY Sense has become the trusted workplace intelligence partner for the world’s most innovative organizations. I'm excited to help scale operations worldwide while ensuring we maintain both the product innovation and client-first approach that sets us apart."

Jacqueline will be based at XY Sense headquarters in Melbourne, Australia.

About XY Sense

XY Sense is the actionable occupancy intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams. Our privacy-first, AI-powered Sensors and Workplace Analytics Platform deliver the richest real-time insights and integration capabilities for workplace teams working to control real estate costs, boost space productivity, and orchestrate office environments that people love. With superior coverage (95 sqm/1,022 sqft/20 desks), accuracy (<1ft), actionable out-of-the-box analytics, and more sustainable installation capabilities (~80% less cabling required), XY Sense has become the occupancy sensor platform of choice for companies looking to drive ROI from workplace real estate. XY Sense has offices in Australia, the United States, Britain and India, and serves customers in over 27 countries. For more information, visit xysense.com.

