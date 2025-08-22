Santa Barbara Nutrients Welcomes Dr. Sharon Turban as Medical Director of the Ren-Nu™ Nutrition and Lifestyle Program

Dr. Sharon Turban Santa Barbara Nutrients

Polycystic Kidney Disease expert from Johns Hopkins brings deep clinical and research experience

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Barbara Nutrients (SBN), a leader in science-based therapeutic and nutrition solutions for kidney health, is proud to announce that Sharon Turban, MD, MHS has joined the organization as the Medical Director of its flagship Ren-Nu™ nutrition and lifestyle program.

Dr. Turban brings with her extensive expertise in nephrology, with a particular focus on polycystic kidney disease (PKD), nutrition science, and clinical research. As an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, she has led research exploring the role of nutrition and lifestyle in the prevention and management of kidney disease and hypertension. Her work has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals, and she has been recognized for her contributions to kidney health research and patient care.

“Dr. Turban’s deep knowledge of nephrology and her passion for advancing evidence-based nutritional and other lifestyle strategies make her an ideal leader for the Ren-Nu™ program,” said Dr. Thomas Weimbs, Santa Barbara Nutrients’ President. “Her vision and expertise will strengthen our commitment to empowering patients with tools that support better kidney health and overall well-being.”

In her new role, Dr. Turban will oversee the medical and clinical direction of the Ren-Nu™ program, which is designed to help individuals with PKD and other kidney-related conditions implement safe and effective nutritional and other lifestyle interventions. She will collaborate with the multidisciplinary SBN team to expand program reach, ensure scientific rigor, and enhance patient support.

“I am honored to join Santa Barbara Nutrients and to help lead the Ren-Nu™ program,” said Dr. Sharon Turban. “Nutritional and other lifestyle interventions hold tremendous potential to improve the lives of individuals with kidney disease. I look forward to working with the SBN team to translate the latest research into meaningful, patient-centered solutions.”

Dr. Turban earned her medical degree from the Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and completed her Internal Medicine residency at Baylor College of Medicine. She then completed an intramural research fellowship at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the Laboratory of Kidney and Electrolyte Metabolism (LKEM), followed by a nephrology fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She also earned a Master of Health Science (MHS) degree in Clinical Epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

With this new appointment, Santa Barbara Nutrients reaffirms its dedication to advancing innovative, research-based strategies for kidney health and supporting patients with science-driven programs.

About Santa Barbara Nutrients

Santa Barbara Nutrients is dedicated to developing and delivering nutritional and lifestyle solutions that are grounded in rigorous science and clinical evidence. Its flagship Ren-Nu™ program provides a comprehensive approach to supporting individuals with kidney-related conditions, combining cutting-edge research with practical tools for everyday life.

For more information, please visit www.SantaBarbaraNutrients.com, Ren-Nu.org or contact info@sbnutrients.com.



