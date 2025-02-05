Strong User Adoption Propels Aaniie Home Care Platform Market Growth

“We are committed to continuing to innovate and evolve to ensure that caregivers, clients, and families have the most advanced tools at their disposal to create better outcomes for all.”

With a focus on innovation and customer success in 2024, Aaniie’s award-winning Home Care platform hits 10 million shift milestone.

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie, Inc., the leading workforce management platform, is excited to reach a major milestone with over ten million shifts created in 2024 within its leading home care platform, Aaniie Care (formerly Smartcare Software). Serving more than 200,000 caregivers nationwide, the Aaniie Care app proves its commitment to delivering next-gen software that transforms the caregiving industry.

A relentless focus on providing better outcomes for caregivers, clients, and families drove Aaniie’s rapid rise from a startup to an industry leader. Throughout this journey, Aaniie built a reputation for its ability to innovate and deliver software solutions that make a real impact in the home care industry.

“Our mission has always been simple: to simplify the world of care through technology,” said Scott Zielski, CEO of Aaniie. “By listening to our customers and understanding their pain points, we’ve developed a platform that meets the real-world needs of caregivers and home care organizations. We do much more than just provide an app; we provide the only all-inclusive platform that creates superior workflows, better care, and ultimately improved outcomes.”

Aaniie’s growth and innovation have not gone unnoticed. The company was recently recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, ranking within the top 10% for 2024. This recognition highlights Aaniie’s rapid expansion and the growing demand for its transformative technologies.

“At Aaniie, we’re going beyond simply responding to the market; we’re shaping the future of caregiving,” Zielski continues. “We are committed to continuing to innovate and evolve to ensure that caregivers, clients, and families have the most advanced tools at their disposal to create better outcomes for all.”

About Aaniie

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie is the developer of a complete SaaS caregiver workforce management and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie’s sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging emerging technologies like gamification and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving home- and community-based care’s staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience.

Aaniie’s solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, clients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

