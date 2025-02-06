Element 4 Signs & Graphics of Charlotte Expands with New Manufacturing Facility in Mint Hill, NC

Element 4 Signs & Graphics is expanding! Their new Mint Hill location reflects the same commitment to quality signage and branding solutions that businesses trust. Element 4 Signs & Graphics brings bold, professional branding to life with this custom State Farm sign, ensuring a flawless finish for maximum impact. Precision in every detail—Element 4 Signs & Graphics expertly crafts high-quality business signage with a seamless finishing process.

MINT HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element 4 Signs & Graphics, a trusted provider of high-quality signage and branding solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations with a new manufacturing facility in Mint Hill, NC. The new location, situated at 4614 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd Unit N, Mint Hill, NC 28227, will enhance production capacity and improve turnaround times for customers.Founded in July 2019, Element 4 Signs & Graphics has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional signage , graphics, and branding solutions for businesses and organizations. The addition of the Mint Hill facility, which opened in September 2024, marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, providing increased space for production and more efficient service to clients.“This expansion is especially meaningful to me,” said Chad Greer, owner of Element 4 Signs & Graphics. “Mint Hill is where I grew up. We’re bringing jobs and better service to my hometown and that is something that I’m incredibly proud of. This new facility gives us the room we need to streamline our production process, ensuring higher quality products with faster turnaround times for our customers.”With two locations—8501 Tower Point Dr. Suite A 203, Charlotte, NC 28227, and the new Mint Hill facility—Element 4 Signs & Graphics is well-positioned to serve businesses across the region with a wide range of signage solutions, including channel letters, monument signs, custom business signs, wall graphics, and more.For more information about Element 4 Signs & Graphics and its services, visit https://element4graphics.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.